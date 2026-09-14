Isiah Pacheco gets concerning injury update on expected return date after surgery

The Detroit Lions deal with a concerning injury update on Isiah Pacheco following surgery after the running back missed Week 1 of the 2026-27 NFL season.

The Detroit Lions opened their 2026-27 NFL season with a wild 31-30 overtime victory against the New Orleans Saints, but attention quickly shifted to an injury update after Isiah Pacheco underwent surgery, despite the Lions having a solid RB depth chart.

Detroit News Lions beat writer Nolan Bianchi delivered the update Monday on social media platform X. “Coach Dan Campbell says RB Isiah Pacheco (back) had surgery. Said he’s going to be out ‘a significant amount of time,’“ Bianchi posted.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport added more details regarding Pacheco’s setback on X. “Isiah Pacheco had surgery to remove a body that was pressing on a nerve in his back, source said,” Rapoport posted. “It’s a 12-week recovery, with a chance he’s back by early December. Originally, Pacheco had an MCL injury, then hurt his back while training.”

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An unfortunate situation for Pacheco

Pacheco was already slated to miss Detroit‘s first four games after being placed on the injured reserve list with a designation to return on Sept. 1 while dealing with an MCL sprain and a back injury, both of which he suffered during training camp.

Running back Isiah Pacheco.

The Lions added Pacheco this offseason as a free agent to pair with star running back Jahmyr Gibbs after trading veteran running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. He spent his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowl titles.

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When he has been on the field, he has produced 2,537 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 51 games (42 starts). Pacheco has also been an effective receiver with 88 catches for 554 yards (6.3 per reception) and three touchdowns.

Who will step up in Pacheco’s absence?

With Pacheco out, the Lions offense will need to lean on Jahmyr Gibbs even more than they already do. Former fourth-round pick Sione Vaki also takes on a more significant role.

Gibbs delivered a solid NFL Week 1 performance, going for 156 yards and two touchdowns on his 29 carries in an overtime victory over the Saints. Vaki had two carries for seven yards and struggled as a blocker.