Tom Cruise’s favorite NFL team: Is the actor a Chiefs fan?

Actor Tom Cruise turned heads at Arrowhead Stadium during the Week 1 clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, raising questions regarding which team is actually his favorite.

During the 2026 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, Tom Cruise was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium, making his presence felt as one of the major stars attending the game. However, is Patrick Mahomes’ squad his favorite team?

There is no official statement from Cruise himself revealing his loyalties. However, during an appearance on the ManningCast, host Jimmy Kimmel revealed that the actor is actually a huge fan of the New York Giants. Kimmel noted that even during Cruise’s busy schedule, he requests an edited version of games to watch them in 25 minutes so he does not miss any of the action.

The appearance makes for a curious sight. Given that he is not known to be a Chiefs fan and does not typically attend these games, seeing him at this specific matchup raises plenty of excitement and intrigue among fans.

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Why is Tom Cruise at the Chiefs game?

And it does not end there. Cruise was spotted alongside Taylor Swift, who is attending the game in support of Travis Kelce, sipping a drink next to the actor. The invitation likely stemmed from her recent wedding held at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the house for MNF DENvsKC on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/59S027XB8M — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2026

Why Cruise is at the game is not entirely clear. The actor is, however, a longtime sports fan, and he was part of Fox’s Super Bowl 59 broadcast when he took part in an introductory video before the Chiefs faced the Eagles two seasons ago. While Cruise is not known to live near Kansas City, the opportunity to watch one of the week’s most anticipated games next to a global superstar is tough to pass up.

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Cruise has always maintained ties to sports, and many likely recall his previous appearance at a major sporting event, where he was on hand for soccer, participating in the pre-match ceremony at the 2026 World Cup final.

Is Tom Cruise a Chiefs follower?

Cruise is not known to be a Chiefs fan. As previously noted, he is a Giants fan. Cruise was born in upstate New York and attended high school in New Jersey, making that allegiance understandable.

If Cruise is indeed a Giants fan, he likely feels optimistic following Week 1. However, as Swift’s guest in her suite at Arrowhead Stadium, he may have to root for the Chiefs, at least for one night.