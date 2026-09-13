NY Giants’ Malik Nabers might not play today vs Cowboys after latest injury update

Malik Nabers’ status for the New York Giants’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys remains completely uncertain just hours before kickoff. Despite practicing fully throughout the week and making significant progress in his recovery from a torn ACL, the star wide receiver has not yet made a final decision about whether he will take the field.

NFL insider Adam Schefter provided a major last-minute update Sunday, revealing that the Giants still do not have a definitive answer from their star receiver. “Malik Nabers’ status for tonight’s game remains murky at best. The Giants have not gotten clarity from Nabers.”

That update reinforces what Nabers himself said earlier in the week. The receiver made it clear that the decision ultimately belongs to him because he does not want to put his long-term career at risk simply because he is eager to return. Nabers has repeatedly emphasized that he wants to play, but he also understands that his first game back with the Giants after such a serious knee injury has to be handled carefully.

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Malik Nabers will be a game-time decision

The Giants could have to wait until Malik Nabers goes through his pregame routine before knowing whether he will be available against Dallas. Nabers has been cleared to participate in practice and has taken contact during the week, but the final test will be how his knee feels when he prepares for an actual NFL game.

That makes this one of the most intriguing game-time decisions of Week 1. Nabers has already said that if a pitch count or workload limitation is discussed, he would be involved in that conversation because it is his body and his career. The Giants appear willing to give their star receiver the final say rather than force him onto the field.

Until Nabers completes his pregame routine, there is no definitive answer. He could ultimately decide that he is ready to return against the Cowboys, or he could determine that waiting another week is the smarter choice. For now, Schefter’s latest update makes one thing clear: the Giants still don’t know, and Nabers’ decision will determine everything.