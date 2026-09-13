When was the last time the NY Giants won a Week 1 game at home?

As the New York Giants prepare for their Week 1 contest of the 2026 NFL season, questions remain over when they last started the year with a victory.

The New York Giants are set for their NFL Week 1 season opener at MetLife Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys, backed by a sizable home crowd in search of a victory. It stands as a crucial and high-profile matchup featuring a halftime show, but an uncomfortable statistic hangs over the event.

New York has won zero of its Week 1 home openers since its last victory in 2010, when it defeated the Carolina Panthers 31–18 at the newly opened New Meadowlands Stadium. This losing streak includes a 40-0 loss against the Cowboys in 2023. However, the Giants have won season openers on the road.

The last time the Giants won a Week 1 opener was in 2022 against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee, coincidentally their last postseason appearance. Since then, they are one of three teams—along with the Titans and Panthers—that have not won a season opener.

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Giants struggle in recent home history vs Cowboys

The Giants have won just three home games against the Cowboys since 2016. Dak Prescott played a total of six quarters in those three losses. Last season, the Giants posted a 3-5 record at MetLife Stadium, though they were 3-3 at home with Jaxson Dart at the helm.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants in action.

However, the arrival of John Harbaugh could offer a new perspective on the situation, despite likely not having Malik Nabers available. Harbaugh, who is 12-6 in regular-season openers, is aiming to change that narrative and believes his team is ready for the challenge.

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Harbaugh could prove to be a problem for Dallas, as the new Giants head coach is 4-1 against the Cowboys. His single loss came in 2016 during Dak Prescott’s rookie season—a favorable statistic indicating he understands how to contain them.

The significance of Jaxson Dart’s return

Additionally, the return of Jaxson Dart is significant for the franchise. In 12 starts, Dart finished his NFL rookie campaign with 24 total touchdowns, nine of which were scored on the ground, while throwing only five interceptions. Dart was sacked nearly three times per game last season.