Starting and backup QBs in Chiefs vs Broncos depth charts today on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos renew their AFC West rivalry on Monday Night Football, with Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix at the center of the Week 1 spotlight. But who else could take the reins?

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, with both teams looking to make an early statement in Week 1. The quarterback position will be central to the matchup, particularly with Patrick Mahomes preparing for his return.

For Kansas City, Mahomes is expected to start against the Broncos today, while Justin Fields and Garrett Nussmeier provide depth behind the three-time Super Bowl champion. Denver, meanwhile, enters the game with Bo Nix at the top of its quarterback depth chart against the Chiefs.

With kickoff approaching, their quarterback depth charts offer an important look at the players who could shape the opening chapter of the 2026 season. Who is starting at QB, and which backups could be called upon if circumstances change?

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Kansas City Chiefs: Quarterback Depth Chart

The Chiefs’ QB situation is one of the major storylines heading into the season opener. Patrick Mahomes is expected to start against Denver after recovering from the knee injuries that ended his 2025 campaign. However, Andy Reid has indicated that his availability depends on avoiding any setbacks before kickoff.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during warm-ups prior to the preseason game (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

QB1: Patrick Mahomes — Kansas City’s established starter and a two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP. He is returning from the knee injuries that ended his 2025 season.

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QB2: Justin Fields — The Chiefs’ primary backup quarterback. His athleticism and experience as an NFL starter give Kansas City an alternative if Mahomes cannot play.

QB3: Garrett Nussmeier — The rookie quarterback selected by Kansas City in the 2026 NFL Draft, listed third on the team’s official depth chart.

Denver Broncos: Quarterback Depth Chart

The Broncos’ official unofficial depth chart lists Bo Nix as QB1, Jarrett Stidham as QB2 and Sam Ehlinger as QB3. The three-quarterback group was also confirmed in Denver’s initial 53-man roster announcement.

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Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass during training camp (Source: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

QB1: Bo Nix — Denver’s starting quarterback. Nix is entering his third NFL season and is expected to lead the Broncos against Kansas City in Week 1.

QB2: Jarrett Stidham — The veteran backup who has experience stepping into the starting role. Stidham took over for Nix during Denver’s AFC Championship Game loss to New England in January 2026.

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