Is Ladd McConkey playing today for Chargers vs Raiders in 2026 NFL Week 2?

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium in a key divisional matchup, as they hope to have Ladd McConkey on the field.

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a tough loss in their 2026 NFL season opener and will have to bounce back quickly against none other than the Las Vegas Raiders. While the NFL’s official website listed Ladd McConkey as questionable for this key matchup, Ian Rapoport reported that the wide receiver has made good progress in his recovery from the injury and could be available to Jim Harbaugh, barring any setbacks.

“WR Ladd McConkey, dealing with a cracked rib, practiced Friday and has improved more steadily than anticipated. The team did not elevate a WR and he’s pushing to play, sources say,” ESPN‘s insider revealed on X. “There is optimism that he can go today, barring a setback.”

McConkey is one of Justin Herbert’s most reliable targets, and having him on the gridiron is crucial for the Chargers. After their stumble in the season opener, Los Angeles needs to win its second game of the season.

Advertisement

What exactly happened to McConkey?

McConkey is dealing with a rib injury that he picked up in the third quarter of the season opener against Arizona Cardinals after taking a big hit over the middle. Tests later confirmed it’s a cracked rib, which kept him out of practice for most of the week before he managed a limited session on Friday.

Ladd McConkey #15 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates his touchdown catch.

More options for Herbert

With McConkey banged up, Justin Herbert is leaning heavily on Tre’ Harris and Quentin Johnston to step up as his primary perimeter options and keep the Chargers‘ aerial attack on schedule. Harris gives Herbert a big-bodied, physical target who can win contested catches down the field, while Johnston offers explosive, run-after-catch ability that can turn a short drag route into a chunk play at any moment.

Advertisement

As for McConkey’s Week 1 performance against the Cardinals, he was hyper-efficient before exiting early in the third quarter, racking up 5 receptions on 7 targets for 82 yards and an 8-yard touchdown.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers speaks to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

What’s next for Los Angeles?

Looking past their Week 2 showdown against the Raiders, the Chargers are facing a challenging early-season stretch over the next three weeks. They head out on the road for back-to-back hostile environment games, visiting the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, before returning home in Week 5 for a big division battle against the Denver Broncos.