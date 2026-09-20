Why isn’t Micah Parsons playing today for Packers vs NY Jets in 2026 NFL Week 2?

Micah Parsons will not play for the Green Bay Packers against the New York Jets in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. The star pass rusher remains sidelined as he continues recovering from his knee injury.

Parsons began the season on the reserve/PUP list after undergoing surgery on his knee following the injury he suffered last season. His placement on the list means he cannot return during the opening portion of the season, keeping him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Jets.

His absence is another significant challenge for a Packers defense that is trying to bounce back after allowing 39 points in its season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Parsons was brought to Green Bay to provide an elite presence on the defensive front, but the Packers will have to wait longer before seeing him in action.

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When will Micah Parsons return for Packers?

Micah Parsons is expected to miss at least the first four games of the 2026 season because of his placement on the reserve/PUP list. That means he cannot play against the Jets in Week 2 and will also miss Green Bay’s upcoming games before becoming eligible to return.

The earliest possible return would come after Week 4, with the Packers potentially able to activate Parsons for Week 5. However, his actual return will depend on his recovery from the knee injury and whether Green Bay believes he is ready to resume playing.

The Packers have another important absence to manage at the same time, with Josh Jacobs remaining on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. That leaves Green Bay without two of its biggest offseason additions against the Jets, making Parsons’ eventual return even more important for a defense that is still adjusting.

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For now, Packers fans will have to wait. Parsons remains sidelined with his knee injury and is not eligible to play in Week 2, leaving Green Bay without its star pass rusher as the team looks to get back on track against New York.