Why isn’t Kyler Murray playing today for Vikings vs Bears in Week 2 of 2026 NFL season?

Kyler Murray will not be playing today when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears in Week 2 at Soldier Field. Murray was ruled out after failing to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol following the injury he suffered in Minnesota’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Murray’s Vikings debut lasted only part of the first quarter after he took a hard hit following a scramble. The quarterback was evaluated for a concussion and ultimately ruled out, forcing Carson Wentz to take over against Green Bay. Murray remained in the concussion protocol throughout the week despite returning to limited practice.

The absence is a significant one for Minnesota, especially after Murray was brought in to stabilize the quarterback position. The Vikings were able to rally behind Wentz and defeat the Packers 39-22, but they will now need their veteran backup to start again against a Bears team that opened the season with an explosive offensive performance.

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Who is starting quarterback for Vikings vs Bears?

Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Vikings against the Bears. Head coach Kevin O’Connell officially announced the decision Friday, giving Wentz another opportunity after he stepped in for Murray during the Week 1 victory over Green Bay.

Wentz played an important role in that comeback, completing 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He will now make his 100th career NFL start, while J.J. McCarthy will serve as his backup against Chicago.

The Vikings are hopeful Murray can clear the concussion protocol early next week and return for Week 3, but the quarterback’s immediate focus is on completing the league’s required process. For now, Wentz gets another start as Minnesota tries to remain undefeated against the Bears.

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Murray’s absence is therefore precautionary rather than an indication of a long-term injury. He made progress during the week and participated on a limited basis, but Minnesota ultimately decided that he had not progressed far enough through the concussion protocol to play Sunday.