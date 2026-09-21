Patrick Mahomes ‘glad’ that Chiefs avoided controversial referee call vs Colts in OT

Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts squared off in an electrifying Monday Night Football matchup that ultimately went to overtime.

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up their second win of the 2026 NFL season, this time in a dramatic in overtime. The Indianapolis Colts were closing in on the end zone when a potential fumble in favor of the Chiefs was ruled down by the officials. After the game, Patrick Mahomes said that if the call had gone in favor of Chiefs Kingdom, social media would have exploded with criticism.

“We had the big play in overtime where we think we stripped the ball—I was actually kinda glad, I didn’t want to see twitters reaction if they would’ve called it a fumble,” Mahomes said during his post-game press conference.

Trailing by three points, Laquon Treadwell caught a pass from Daniel Jones near the 20-yard line and was tackled by the Kansas City secondary. After losing the ball, the officials reviewed the play and ultimately ruled it an incomplete pass rather than a fumble, which would have given the home team an immediate victory at that point.

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Andy Reid’s team has established itself as one of the NFL’s winningest teams in recent years, and that level of success often leads to public scrutiny over how it has managed to win so much. Fortunately for Mahomes, the win at Arrowhead was a clean one.

CHAOS IN KANSAS CITY 🤯



The Chiefs thought they won the game after recovering a fumble, but the receiver was determined to have been down by contact after review 😳



Was this the right call? pic.twitter.com/2POtTuamI1 — BET99 Canada (@BET99CA) September 21, 2026

Mahomes rises to the occasion once again

Patrick Mahomes was back to putting on a show in the Chiefs’ wild 33-30 overtime victory against the Colts. He looked completely vintage, putting up a massive line by completing 32 of 47 passes for 382 yards, three touchdowns, and clean sheet with zero interceptions.

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On top of slinging it all over Arrowhead, he scrambled twice for another 17 yards on the ground. He was spreading the love all night—hitting Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, and Jalen Royals for scores—and ultimately marched Kansas City down the field in OT to set up Harrison Butker’s game-winning kick.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball against Grover Stewart #90 of the Indianapolis Colts.

Have the Chiefs ever been benefited?

In a closely contested matchup between the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, controversial officiating once again sparked intense debate among fans and analysts alike. The scrutiny centered on Patrick Mahomes’ first touchdown scramble of the season, where Travis Kelce appeared to commit a clear, uncalled holding infraction on a Broncos defender to spring Mahomes into the end zone.

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The missed call reignited long-standing accusations of favorable whistle-treatment for Kansas City, a narrative even Kelce later acknowledged with a lighthearted comment regarding the officials’ decision to keep their flags tucked away.

Key takeaways