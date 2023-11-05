Jaren Hall came onto the scene with the Minnesota Vikings after Kirk Cousins ​​suffered a season ending injury. The responsibility for Hall is great, especially knowing how demanding the NFL is with rookies who replace big names like Cousins.

Hall played college football at BYU, where he was the quarterback during two seasons, 2021 and 2022. Hall is a dual-threat quarterback, meaning that he is both a good passer and runner. He is known for his accuracy, decision-making, and ability to avoid turnovers.

He was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Hall is a promising young player with a lot of potential. He is accurate, intelligent, and mobile. He has the tools to be a successful starter.

How old is Jaren Hall?

He was born in the city of Spanish Fork in the state of Utah on March 24, 1998, he is 25 years old in 2023 and has been with the Minnesota Vikings for just under a year. He is the perfect age to develop as a starter.

Who is his wife and children?

Breanna McCarter Hall is his wife, she played college soccer in Utah. Breanna was born on November 1, 2000, she is 23 years old. They got married on December 9, 2019. Jaren and Breanna have a little daughter named Jayda.

How tall and heavy is Hall?

According to multiple sources such as Pro Football Reference, Jaren Hall is 6-0 (1.83m) and weighs 207 lbs (94kg). The ideal height and weight for a quarterback in the NFL is around 6’4″ and 225 pounds but there are many successful quarterbacks who fall outside of these parameters like Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

How good is his contract with the Minnesota Vikings?

He has a 4-year contract with the Vikings worth $4,119,276, but only a small portion of that contract is guaranteed, $279,276, although so far he has pocketed $279,276 of his signing bonus.