NY Giants’ Jaxson Dart injury update confirms knee surgery and tough recovery timeline for QB

The New York Giants received another significant update on Jaxson Dart’s knee injury Friday, as the quarterback is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair damage that will keep him sidelined for an extended period.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported that Dart will have a full meniscus repair, with additional damage to his MCL and PCL also being evaluated during the procedure. “Giants QB Jaxson Dart will undergo knee surgery today, per sources. The surgery will be a full repair of his meniscus. He also has damage to his MCL and PCL, so those will be addressed if necessary, but the meniscus is the primary issue.”

The news provides more clarity on the injury that forced Dart out of Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Although the Giants initially hoped the damage might be less severe, further testing revealed a more complicated knee injury, and head coach John Harbaugh has already said Dart will miss at least the remainder of the regular season.

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When will Jaxson Dart return with NY Giants?

Dan Duggan also provided an estimated recovery timeline for Jaxson Dart. “The timeline for recovery is expected to be four-to-six months. John Harbaugh didn’t rule out the possibility of returning for the playoffs, if the Giants make it.”

That timeline leaves open a narrow possibility of Dart returning if the Giants qualify for the playoffs, but such a scenario would depend on how his recovery progresses. A four-to-six-month rehabilitation would put a potential return near the end of the regular season or into the postseason, depending on the exact recovery timeline.

Harbaugh previously said he would not rule out a return in the playoffs, though he emphasized that there is no way to predict it before seeing how Dart recovers. The coach’s comments align with Duggan’s report: the Giants have not completely closed the door on a playoff appearance, but Dart’s availability remains uncertain.

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For now, the priority is completing the surgery and beginning rehabilitation. Dart’s season is expected to be over for the regular season, and the Giants will move forward with Jameis Winston under center while monitoring their young quarterback’s progress.

Key takeaways

Jaxson Dart will undergo full meniscus repair surgery following a knee injury.

will undergo full meniscus repair surgery following a knee injury. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the quarterback will miss the regular season .

. Recovery is expected to take four to six months for Jaxson Dart.