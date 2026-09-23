John Harbaugh delivers emotional message to NY Giants after losing Jaxson Dart with injury

The New York Giants are facing one of their biggest challenges of the 2026 season after losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart to a serious knee injury. With Dart expected to miss at least the entire regular season, the Giants now have to find a way to continue competing without the player they had planned to build their offense around.

Head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that Dart’s injury is a difficult moment for everyone inside the organization. The quarterback is facing a long recovery after suffering damage to his meniscus and MCL, while the Giants must quickly adjust their plans with Jameis Winston now expected to take over as the starter.

But Harbaugh also made it clear that New York cannot allow Dart’s injury to define the rest of its season. The Giants have to accept the setback, support their quarterback and then immediately turn their attention toward the next game.

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John Harbaugh sends clear message to Giants after Jaxson Dart’s injury

John Harbaugh acknowledged that injuries can create a period of mourning for a team because everyone understands what the injured player is going through. Dart’s injury is especially difficult because he had established himself as the Giants’ starting quarterback, but Harbaugh emphasized that the rest of the team still has a season to play.

“Injuries, there’s a certain mourning that takes place because you realize how hard it is for the player. It’s tough for the team. It’s tough on all of us, but, as we said, you feel like it’s the end of the world and then you wake up and the world’s not done. The world keeps spinning. The games keep getting played. Nobody feels sorry for you. It’s time to play the next game. We’re gonna have to be the best football team we can be. It’s not a one-man game. We need to be the best Giants we can be.”

Giants face a tough dilemma at the QB position

The Giants are also expected to add another quarterback to the roster. With Dart out for the regular season and Winston now the starter, New York will explore free agency or the trade market for additional depth.

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For now, however, Harbaugh’s message is straightforward: the Giants cannot spend the rest of the season mourning what they have lost. Dart’s injury is a major setback, but the season continues, and New York has to find a way to compete with the players it still has available.

The Giants will now try to regroup around Winston and determine whether they can keep their 2026 season on track. As Harbaugh emphasized, football is not a one-man game, and New York will need every part of the roster to respond to Dart’s absence.

Key takeaways

Jaxson Dart will miss the entire regular season after suffering meniscus and MCL damage.

will miss the entire regular season after suffering meniscus and MCL damage. John Harbaugh stressed that the team must acknowledge the setback and focus on playing the next game.

stressed that the team must acknowledge the setback and focus on playing the next game. The Giants plan to evaluate free agency and trade markets to add quarterback depth behind Jameis Winston.