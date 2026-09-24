NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone clears the air after Aaron Judge’s surprising injury update

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped an honest statement after Aaron Judge appeared to defy the team's plans for the MLB postseason.

Gearing up for the AL Wild Card and the 2026 MLB postseason, Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees have a lot on their plates. No item is bigger than Aaron Judge’s health, however, and it’s also a big question mark going into October.

Though not necessarily in a negative way, heads turned when Judge challenged Boone and the Yankees’ Wild Card plan with an unexpected injury update. Just when everybody assumed Judge would be sidelined, and New York even tested Giancarlo Stanton with Judge ruled out, the star right fielder admitted he was planning to play in the AL Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium (Sept. 29-Oct. 1).

Judge’s latest statement appeared to be at odds with those made by Boone and the Yankees, leading to drama and suspicious looks around the Bronx. Before things could get out of control, the Yankees’ manager broke his silence and set the record straight.

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“At the end of the day, we’re all in this together,” Boone stated, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “In [Judge’s] case, we’re trying to get him right and get him healthy so he can be an option for us here at some point. We’re also going to listen to the injury. I see it as just a passionate player that’s doing all he can to get back for his teammates.”

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Judge’s injury list designation

The Yankees placed Judge on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 17) with a right calf strain. That means Judge could only return for one game before the MLB postseason, on Sept. 27 at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

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However, although the Yankees would like to give Judge time to find his footing, one game might make little difference. Moreover, if New York is already wary of dressing Judge for the AL Wild Card Series in the Bronx, it would have even less interest in risking a re-injury to Judge in a meaningless regular-season finale.

Yankees will have to make decision with Judge

Whatever decision Boone and his staff end up making, it won’t be because of Judge’s recent update, or so the Bronx Bombers’ manager made clear. There is no division inside the clubhouse or within the team.

The Yankees are sticking together. If all else fails, at least that’s reassuring for the fanbase heading into the 2026 MLB postseason.

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Key takeaways