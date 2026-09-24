NY Giants reportedly have surprising options to sign QB after Jaxson Dart’s injury

The New York Giants suddenly have to consider their quarterback options after Jaxson Dart’s injury, with Jameis Winston now facing an important opportunity to keep the offense afloat. While the Giants are expected to evaluate Winston before making any major move, Adam Schefter has already identified several quarterbacks who could potentially become available if New York decides it needs more help.

Schefter pointed to Gardner Minshew as a very interesting candidate currently on the market. Minshew, in particular, has a connection to the Giants’ current coaching staff, having previously played for Matt Nagy in Kansas City. Nagy is now New York’s offensive coordinator, giving the veteran quarterback some familiarity with the system and its terminology.

“There are some interesting candidates out there. Gardner Minshew is in Arizona. The Cardinals have Jacoby Brissett and Carson Beck. Minshew played for Matt Nagy in Kansas City. Nagy is now the Giants’ offensive coordinator and Gardner Minshew also beat John Harbaugh in Baltimore twice.”

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Will the Giants sign a QB?

Yes. The New York Giants will sign another quarterback as they need depth after Jaxson Dart’s injury. Jameis Winston should be QB1 against the Tennesee Titans, but general manager Joe Schoen has to bring someone in to help.

That’s why Schefter also dropped one of the more surprising possibilities by suggesting that the Giants could call the San Francisco 49ers about Mac Jones. That option, however, appears considerably more complicated than the alternatives because Jones has established himself as one of the NFL’s more reliable backup quarterbacks, meaning San Francisco would have little reason to move him without receiving significant compensation.

The situation could become particularly interesting because Brock Purdy appears firmly established as the 49ers’ starter. San Francisco could potentially receive something in return for Jones if another team makes a strong enough offer, but there is no indication that the organization is actively looking to move him. For the Giants, acquiring Jones would likely require a much more significant trade than simply finding an available veteran.

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“You can call San Francisco and Mac Jones, but it’s going to cost you a lot to get him out of there if the 49ers are even willing to do it. I think the giants want to see how this week goes with Jameis Winston before they make any reactions. It’s a tough spot to be in. Teams are not looking to make trades. In-season quarterback trades rarely work out well.”

For now, the Giants appear likely to see how Winston performs before reacting to Dart’s injury. Minshew could represent a different path if New York decides to explore the market, while Jones would be a far more difficult target because of his value to the 49ers. Schefter’s comments make clear that the Giants have options, but finding a quarterback through an in-season trade could be much harder than simply identifying a name they would like to acquire.

Key takeaways

Jameis Winston is expected to serve as QB1 against Tennessee as New York evaluates options.

is expected to serve as QB1 against Tennessee as New York evaluates options. Adam Schefter highlighted Gardner Minshew as a possibility. The veteran has ties to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

as a possibility. The veteran has ties to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Acquiring Mac Jones would likely require significant trade compensation from the San Francisco 49ers.