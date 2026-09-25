Phillies’ Don Mattingly shares latest update on Luis Arraez following negative x-rays on sprained ankle

Luis Arraez left the field with a sprained ankle in the game against the Milwaukee Brewers, and Philadelphia Phillies' manager Don Mattingly shared an injury update about the player.

The Philadelphia Phillies dodged a major bullet on Thursday night. In the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, hit-machine Luis Arraez suffered a left ankle sprain while diving to beat out an infield hit. Following negative X-rays, interim manager Don Mattingly provided a cautious update on his star second baseman.

“Luis had an X-ray, and the results were negative [for a fracture],” Mattingly told reporters postgame. “I’m hopeful that he can play, but we’ll see… even if he can’t, someone else is going to have to step up.”

Arraez has served as an offensive engine for Mattingly since arriving via midseason trade. Mattingly relies heavily on the multi-time batting champion’s elite contact tool and high-on-base profile to set the table for Philadelphia’s power-heavy core as the club fights to lock up a National League Wild Card spot.

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While the Phillies are also monitoring left-hander Jesus Luzardo’s impending return from the 15-day injured list, any potential absence for Arraez creates an immediate headline issue for Philadelphia’s offense with October right around the corner.

Luis Arraez went down on his way to first base and has been removed from the game pic.twitter.com/BXIdIjq6ui — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 24, 2026

What do the Phillies lose without Arraez down the stretch?

Under Mattingly, Philadelphia pulled off a remarkable midseason turnaround to put themselves in prime position for a postseason berth. However, losing Arraez at this late stage would be a brutal blow for a lineup looking to finalize its playoff seeding.

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Arraez boasts one of the lowest strikeout rates in Major League Baseball and consistently sets the table at the top of the order. Without his contact ability putting pressure on opposing rotations, the Phillies lose their primary catalyst to generate high-percentage scoring opportunities for sluggers like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Final stretch for the Phillies

Between Arraez’s health and Luzardo’s impending return to the pitching staff, the Phillies are aiming to close out the regular season on a high note as they put the finishing touches on their postseason push.

Heading into their final regular-season series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Phillies have a chance to officially secure their ticket to October. A strong showing against Tampa Bay will allow Philadelphia to shift its focus entirely to playoff baseball.

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Key takeaways

Luis Arráez sprained his left ankle in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.

sprained his left ankle in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. The 15-day injured list status of Jesus Luzardo is also being monitored.

is also being monitored. Philadelphia faces the Tampa Bay Rays in their final regular-season series to clinch postseason play.