RB depth charts for Packers vs Falcons today in 2026 NFL Week 3 TNF

The Atlanta Falcons travel all the way up north for a crucial Thursday-Night-Football battle against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

Two very different styles of football will clash on the gridiron in Week 3 of the NFL. The Green Bay Packers, historically a power-rushing offense with flair at the quarterback position, will go head-to-head with the Atlanta Falcons, whose fans have always had a soft spot for blink-and-you’ll-miss-it offensive players. As their running back rooms clash in 2026, this year is no different.

The Falcons boast a No. 1 running back who really needs no introduction: Bijan Robinson. Entering a hostile environment, and even though Michael Penix Jr. will start for Atlanta, the visitors’ hopes may hinge on whether Robinson can make an impact early in the game and establish the ground game. With the talent out of Texas, it’s not so much about pounding the rock or physically imposing one’s will on the defense as it is about having him run unstoppably, breaking ankles left and right and exhausting defenders.

Although Bijan rarely gets tired, the Falcons have a backup option that might bamboozle a few fans and fantasy football owners: Brian Robinson Jr. While Bijan is the clear-cut RB1, Brian plays a big role, too. Trey Sermon would be the team’s third-string halfback, but he is currently on Injured Reserve (IR) with an ankle injury.

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As for the Packers, their running back room has countless more question marks than that of the Falcons. Josh Jacobs is still not playing for Green Bay as he remains on the commissioner’s exempt list and awaits clarity on his suspension. Thus, the show is now being run by a three-man committee: MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Kaleb Johnson.

Falcons Packers RB1 Bijan Robinson MarShawn Lloyd RB2 Brian Robinson Jr Chris Brooks RB3 Trey Sermon (IR) Kaleb Johnson

Who is Packers’ starting RB?

Although neither has been able to truly run away with the starting job so far, and while Jacobs is away from the team, MarShawn Lloyd is considered the RB1 on the Packers’ depth chart. So far, the stats back up the depth chart, too.

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Lloyd, a third-year product out of USC, leads Green Bay’s running backs in carries (19) through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Lloyd is also first in rushing yards with 57.

However, Lloyd actually has the lowest yards-per-carry average (3.0), behind Johnson (4.0) and Brooks (3.6). The Packers have yet to score a touchdown on the ground, which only underlines the struggles Matt LaFleur’s team has gone through without Jacobs.

According to Footballguys.com, Brooks actually leads Green Bay in snaps played (65), which shows his value in pass protection. Lloyd is second with 46 snaps, but considering he’s rushed on 19 of them (41.3%), it’s plain to see LaFleur rates him as the best rushing option of the bunch, if not a reliable blocker or pass catcher.

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MarShawn Lloyd (left), Chris Brooks (middle), and Kaleb Johnson (right).

Key takeaways