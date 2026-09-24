NY Giants urged to sign Shedeur Sanders to replace Jaxson Dart after QB injury

The New York Giants have officially lost Jaxson Dart for the remainder of the 2026 regular season, and the first reaction around the NFL has already centered on what the team should do at quarterback. Jameis Winston is set to take over as the starter, but ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes the Giants should explore a much more unexpected option.

Appearing on First Take, Smith urged New York to pursue Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders after Dart’s injury. Sanders is currently behind Deshaun Watson in Cleveland, creating a potential opportunity for the Giants if they decide they need more competition or depth at the position. “I would tell the Giants to go and pursue Shedeur Sanders. I ain’t gonna lie to you. That would be what was on my mind personally.”

Smith’s comments come after Giants coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Dart will miss the rest of the regular season, while Winston will take over as the starter. Harbaugh has also indicated that the Giants are open to exploring their options at quarterback, meaning the door remains open for the organization to consider alternatives.

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Can the Giants sign Shedeur Sanders?

Yes. However, the Giants would need to make a trade with the Browns. Stephen A. Smith went a step further by explaining why he believes New York should look beyond Winston rather than simply accepting the veteran as the solution for the remainder of the season.

In his view, the Giants do not necessarily need to find a traditional top-tier quarterback; instead, the priority should be finding someone who can provide a stronger backup option behind Winston if the team decides to add another player.

“Let me tell you something about this whole Jameis Winston’s situation. Yeah, they knew it. They signed him to a $13 million extension. Guess what? It ain’t about looking for a Top 30 quarterback. It’s about looking for a better backup than Jameis Winston. Could you find that? That’s the real question. Can you pull that off if you’re the Giants? That’s what you’re looking for right now.”

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That puts Sanders into a particularly intriguing category for the Giants. Rather than necessarily viewing him as an immediate replacement for Dart, Smith is suggesting that New York should determine whether it can acquire a young quarterback who could give the team another option behind Winston. Sanders has yet to establish himself as a regular NFL starter, and Cleveland currently has him behind Watson, so any potential move would depend on the Browns’ willingness to consider a trade.

For now, Winston remains the Giants’ quarterback as the team prepares for its next game, while Sanders remains a Browns player. Smith’s proposal adds another name to a quarterback market that could become increasingly important for New York following Dart’s season-ending injury. Whether the Giants ultimately make a move remains to be seen, but the Shedeur Sanders idea has now been publicly placed on the table by one of ESPN’s biggest voices.

Key takeaways

Jaxson Dart will miss the rest of the 2026 regular season following an injury.

will miss the rest of the 2026 regular season following an injury. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggested New York pursue Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders .

. Jameis Winston signed a $13 million extension with the Giants to serve as backup.