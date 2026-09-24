Portugal vs Wales LIVE: Second half underway in 2026-28 UEFA Nations League matchup! (1-0)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal kick off their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League opener against Wales. Catch live updates, goals, and highlights here on Bolavip US.

Second half is officially underway, as Portugal kicked off its UEFA Nations League title defense against Wales in today’s Matchday 1 opener. With Cristiano Ronaldo named in the starting XI as captain, all eyes are on Lisbon’s Estádio José Alvalade for this high-stakes group-stage battle.

[Watch Portugal vs Wales in 2026-28 UEFA Nations League live on Fubo]

Following a disappointing exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Portugal is now embarking on a fresh era under new head coach Jorge Jesus. The veteran manager is looking to put that World Cup campaign in the rearview mirror and re-establish the squad as primary contenders for another Nations League crown.

Follow along with Bolavip US for live blog coverage, match details, and real-time commentary throughout the match.