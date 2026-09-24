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Portugal vs Wales LIVE: Second half underway in 2026-28 UEFA Nations League matchup! (1-0)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal kick off their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League opener against Wales. Catch live updates, goals, and highlights here on Bolavip US.

Joao Felix and Nuno Mendes of Portugal celebrate.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesJoao Felix and Nuno Mendes of Portugal celebrate.

Second half is officially underway, as Portugal kicked off its UEFA Nations League title defense against Wales in today’s Matchday 1 opener. With Cristiano Ronaldo named in the starting XI as captain, all eyes are on Lisbon’s Estádio José Alvalade for this high-stakes group-stage battle.

[Watch Portugal vs Wales in 2026-28 UEFA Nations League live on Fubo]

Following a disappointing exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Portugal is now embarking on a fresh era under new head coach Jorge Jesus. The veteran manager is looking to put that World Cup campaign in the rearview mirror and re-establish the squad as primary contenders for another Nations League crown.

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Follow along with Bolavip US for live blog coverage, match details, and real-time commentary throughout the match.

47' - Portugal starts with the same intensity (1-0)

With the Portuguese side trying from the beginning to make things happen in the second half, the team is closer to score the second goal of the game.

45' - Second half is underway! (1-0)

Donatas Rumsas blows his whistle and the second half stats.

First half stats!

  • Possession: Portugal 59% – 41% Wales

  • Total Shots: Portugal 14 – 0 Wales

  • Shots on Target: Portugal 2 – 0 Wales

  • Shots Off Target: Portugal 6 – 0 Wales

  • Blocked Shots: Portugal 6 – 0 Wales

  • Corner Kicks: Portugal 5 – 0 Wales

  • Passes Completed: Portugal 284/314 (90% accuracy) – 156/190 (82% accuracy) Wales

  • Fouls Committed: Portugal 7 – 4 Wales

  • Goalkeeper Saves: Portugal 0 (Diogo Costa) – 1 (Danny Ward) Wales

  • Offsides: Portugal 2 – 1 Wales

  • Yellow / Red Cards: Portugal 0 / 0 – 0 / 0 Wales

45' - First half ends! (1-0)

Donatas Rumsas blew his whistle and the first half ends.

43' - Portugal keeps attacking (1-0)

Portugal wants to score the second goal of the game and has had multiple chances to score.

40' - Another chance for Cristiano (1-0)

The Portuguese star is getting close to score his goal and with a clear chance, the ball went slow to Ward's hands.

37' - Ronaldo had a chance in a free kick (1-0)

From a long distance, Ronaldo was close to score for Portugal and the ball hit the wall.

35' - The dominance is from Portugal (1-0)

Wales can't find a good spot to avoid the pressure from Portugal and the Portuguese side is dominating.

32' - Portugal keeps creating danger through corners (1-0)

With multiple actions, Portugal has found in corner kicks an ideal situation to create danger.

30' - Wales can't find a good spot to get the ball (1-0)

Portugal has taken full control of the game, after Felix's goal.

27' - Joao Felix leads Portugal (1-0)

After scoring the first goal, Felix has taken the leadership in the attack for Portugal.

25' - Portugal keeps trying to score (1-0)

Despite their first goal in the game, Portugal wants to seal the deal with another goal.

22' - PORTUGAL SCORES! (1-0)

Joao Felix with a great long range shot scores the first goal of the game.

20' - Wales keeps trying through fouls (0-0)

After Portugal's attacks, Wales trusts in Jordan James to create dangerous situations in Portugal's area.

17' - Portugal tries through corner kicks (0-0)

With two corners, Portugal has tried to score the first goal of the game.

15' - Wales wants to make things happen (0-0)

After Portugal's first attacks, Wales has taken the ball and wants to score with Cabango and James.

12' - Portugal's pressure is suffocating Wales (0-0)

With Ronaldo in the lead, Portugal is pressing Wales on their area.

10' - Cristiano's first shot (0-0)

After a great combination with Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo kicked the ball, but it went wide.

8' - A very intense start (0-0)

With plays in both sides of the field, Portugal and Wales are trying hard to score the first goal of the game.

6' - Portugal loses the ball (0-0)

Despite Ronaldo's team started with intensity, Wales has taken the ball and created a chance, but James was offside.

4' - Wales tries to recover the ball (0-0)

With fouls in the middle of the field, Wales wants to avoid Portugal's dominance.

2' - Portugal starts to pass the ball (0-0)

As expected when playing at home, Portugal is passing the ball to find a space to score.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Portugal's title defense begins against Wales at Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Everything is ready to start!

Both teams have taken the field for pregame ceremonies, and kickoff is just moments away.

Today's referees

The UEFA Nations League fixture between Portugal and Wales at Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade is officiated by referee Donatas Rumsas (Lithuania), alongside assistant referees Aleksandr Radius (Lithuania) and Dovydas Suziedelis (Lithuania). Robertas Valikonis (Lithuania) serves as the fourth official, while Soren Storks (Germany) oversees the match technology as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), supported by Assistant VAR Aleandro Di Paolo (Italy).

Start time and how to watch

Portugal vs Wales will get underway at 2:45 PM ET (PT:11:45 AM)

Watch this 2026-28 UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Wales live in the USA on Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Wales lineup

Wales' starting XI: Danny Ward; Neco Williams, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Jay Dasilva; Ethan Ampadu, Jordan James, Josh Sheehan; David Brooks, Lewis Koumas, Brennan Johnson

Portugal lineup

Portugal's starting XI: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes; Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Welcome to our live blog!

Welcome to our live blog of Portugal vs. Wales!

The 2026-28 UEFA Nations League gets underway and you can follow our minute-by-minute coverage here.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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