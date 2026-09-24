Portugal vs Wales LIVE: Second half underway in 2026-28 UEFA Nations League matchup! (1-0)

Second half is officially underway, as Portugal kicked off its UEFA Nations League title defense against Wales in today’s Matchday 1 opener. With Cristiano Ronaldo named in the starting XI as captain, all eyes are on Lisbon’s Estádio José Alvalade for this high-stakes group-stage battle.
[Watch Portugal vs Wales in 2026-28 UEFA Nations League live on Fubo]
Following a disappointing exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Portugal is now embarking on a fresh era under new head coach Jorge Jesus. The veteran manager is looking to put that World Cup campaign in the rearview mirror and re-establish the squad as primary contenders for another Nations League crown.
Follow along with Bolavip US for live blog coverage, match details, and real-time commentary throughout the match.