When was Aaron Donald’s last NFL game before returning for LA Rams vs NY Giants in 2026?

Aaron Donald returns for the Los Angeles Rams in their 2026 NFL season clash against the New York Giants, raising questions about when he last took the field.

The Los Angeles Rams face a tough Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. The Rams look for a vital victory featuring Aaron Donald‘s return from retirement, though they face the bad news of Puka Nacua’s absence, while their starting wide receivers and backups are already confirmed.

The last time Aaron Donald stepped on an NFL field was over two-and-a-half years ago. Donald’s final regular-season appearance before retirement came against these same Giants on Dec. 31, 2023. On New Year’s Eve in New York, Donald recorded five tackles and two sacks as the Rams escaped with a 26-25 victory.

His final game overall came two weeks later on Jan. 14, 2024, when the Rams lost 24-23 to the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card round. His previous appearance before the home crowd at SoFi Stadium came Dec. 21, 2023, in a 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Monday falls on the 21st as well — exactly two years and nine months, or 1,005 days, later.

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Donald and his return with the Rams

Donald is now active for the matchup, where his participation is expected. Donald slowly deliberated over a return, with the Rams providing sporadic updates as he went through the motions of figuring out whether he was ready to play in the NFL again. The answer finally came on Aug. 30, with Donald signing a one-year, $20 million deal to play for the Rams again.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts against the Seattle Seahawks.

That return came too late for Donald to play in the Rams’ NFL season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, a 27-7 blowout loss. That also represented Donald’s first chance to play alongside Myles Garrett, who was invisible in Week 1 before undergoing knee surgery.

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Even with an extended layoff, expectations will be high for Donald, just as they have been for the entire Rams team that entered this season as a Super Bowl favorite. At 35 years old, Donald might occupy a different role than the one he had in his prime, but one thing is certain: it will be worth watching.

Where do the Rams need Donald?

Donald is 35 and has not played a meaningful snap in nearly 1,000 days. The team would be foolish to expect 60 snaps of vintage Donald immediately, and Donald has already acknowledged he will tap out when necessary rather than pretend retirement somehow turned back the hands of time. However, the Rams do not need the old Aaron Donald for 60 snaps. They need Aaron Donald on crucial snaps.

Key takeaways

Aaron Donald returns after signing a one-year, $20 million deal on August 30.

after signing a one-year, $20 million deal on August 30. 1,005 days have elapsed since the veteran’s final playoff appearance on January 14, 2024.

have elapsed since the veteran’s final playoff appearance on January 14, 2024. Five tackles and two sacks were recorded during the prior matchup against New York.