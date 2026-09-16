NY Giants’ Jaxson Dart shows respect for Rams, reveals the key to go 2-0

The New York Giants, with Jaxson Dart once again as their starter, will face the Los Angeles Rams in a high-profile Monday Night Football matchup in the NFL.

There is no denying the talent on the rosters of both the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams, two contenders for the title who will face each other Monday in Inglewood. So, how can one team gain an edge over the other? For Jaxson Dart, with the matchup so evenly balanced, the key will come down to execution.

“It’s going to be a great test for our team. When you have two teams that have great talent, it’s going to come down to execution,” Dart said, showing respect for his opponent’s talent while speaking to the press. It is clear that at this point in the season, games are often decided by very specific details.

The Giants will look to build on their win over the Dallas Cowboys, knowing that they cannot afford to make mistakes if they want to come away victorious from SoFi Stadium. Can John Harbaugh’s team finally move to 2-0?

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Where can the Giants hurt the Rams?

The G-Men have a clear blueprint to exploit Los Angeles, starting with a Rams run defense that was completely gashed by the San Francisco 49ers for 174 yards on the ground in Week 1. That soft interior front plays right into New York’s biggest strength: a physical backfield led by Cam Skattebo coming off an 81-yard touchdown performance, complimented by a dual-threat QB in Jaxson Dart who is absolutely on fire.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants celebrates touchdown with teammates.

Dart proved he can slice up defenses with his arm while extending plays with his legs, posting 3 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions against Dallas. If the Giants establish their power run game early and let Dart operate off play-action, they can wear down L.A.’s front seven and attack a secondary that struggled to hold up under extended pressure against San Francisco.

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Recent matchups between the Giants and Rams

The Rams have totally had the Giants’ number in their last three official meetings, sweeping all three games with Los Angeles taking the W every time. It started back in October 2020 with a gritty, defensive 17-9 win for L.A. at SoFi Stadium, followed by a complete 38-11 blowout at MetLife Stadium in October 2021 where the Rams completely ran away with it.

Their most recent matchup in New Year’s Eve 2023 was a total nail-biter, though—the Rams barely scraped by with a 26-25 victory after the Giants missed a late two-point conversion and a potential game-winning field goal.

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Positive vibes in East Rutherford

The Giants’ impressive victory over the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium only boosted the team’s positive momentum as they look to return to the Super Bowl. Dart made that clear: “Definitely feels good to come out of the week with the win.”