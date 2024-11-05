NFL News: Cowboys add new weapon despite Dak Prescott’s tough injury

With the trade deadline approaching, the Dallas Cowboys add a key player to their offense to improve their NFL campaign, despite Dak Prescott's serious injury.

These are crucial times in the NFL, as teams are doing everything they can to strengthen their rosters for the season’s stretch run. The Dallas Cowboys, struggling this season and dealing with the injury of their star QB Dak Prescott, have added an important player to their offense to boost their campaign.

The player in question is none other than Carolina Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo , who arrives in Dallas along with a seventh-round pick. With Mingo’s addition, Mike McCarthy ‘s squad gains a significant boost at a position that has underperformed in this part of the season.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “Trade terms between Dallas and Carolina: Cowboys get WR Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round pick. Panthers get a 4th-round pick.”

The arrival of the former Carolina player comes at a time when it was finally confirmed that the team’s star, Dak Prescott, will miss at least four games due to a hamstring injury.

Jonathan Mingo #15 of the Carolina Panthers in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

The replacement for Prescott in his absence

Prescott’s injury comes at a tough time for the Cowboys, who are still fighting to find their footing this season in the NFL. Once the absence of their franchise player was confirmed, it was head coach Mike McCarthy who announced who would replace Prescott during his time out.

“Cooper Rush is as respected of a backup quarterback that I’ve (been around) since Rich Gannon. … (Rush) carries that type of credibility. He’s a great teammate. He’s someone that you can see the young guys lean on...” the HC stated to the press.

Cooper Rush’s selection as Prescott’s replacement for the upcoming weeks has relegated Trey Lance to the backup role, a decision that has sparked debate among some fans, who believed Lance should be the one to start as QB1 in the next game.

Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys upcoming matches: