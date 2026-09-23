Jimmy Garoppolo, Mason Rudolph emerge as early QB options for NY Giants apart from J.J. McCarthy

The New York Giants suddenly have a major quarterback problem after Jaxson Dart was ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season following a knee injury that will require surgery. With Dart’s ACL intact but damage to his meniscus and MCL requiring a procedure, the Giants must now determine how they want to approach the position.

Jameis Winston is expected to take over as the Giants’ starting quarterback after replacing Dart against the Los Angeles Rams. However, Winston struggled in relief, and his performance immediately raised questions about whether New York should explore the trade market or free agency for another option.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano outlined several possibilities for the Giants, including a familiar veteran currently available in free agency and quarterbacks who could potentially become available later in the season. However, Graziano believes New York may ultimately have to give Winston an opportunity to improve before making a major move.

Advertisement

Who could replace Jaxson Dart for the Giants?

Graziano identified Jimmy Garoppolo as one potential option because the veteran quarterback is currently a free agent. He also mentioned Mason Rudolph as a possible trade target, although the Giants would have to convince the Pittsburgh Steelers to part with him in exchange for draft compensation.

“Jimmy Garoppolo is a free agent. Maybe they could talk the Steelers out of Mason Rudolph for a draft pick. At some point this season, maybe guys such as Jacoby Brissett (Arizona) or Kirk Cousins (Las Vegas) get replaced by younger QBs and become available in trade. But it’s way too early for that now, and it looks like the Giants will have to go with Winston and work to help him play better than he did in relief Monday night.”

That list could expand as the season progresses. Graziano noted that quarterbacks such as Jacoby Brissett and Kirk Cousins could potentially become available if their current teams eventually turn to younger quarterbacks, but neither situation appears immediately actionable for New York.

Advertisement

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler also identified another intriguing possibility: Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The former first-round pick could theoretically become available if the Vikings decide he is not part of their long-term plans, although there is no indication that Minnesota is currently shopping him.

“Yeah, the quarterback options are scarce. Garoppolo appears to be in that half retirement phase. It might be worth a call to Minnesota, where J.J. McCarthy toils on the bench. General manager Joe Schoen did a lot of homework on the 2024 draft class of quarterbacks, so he knows the pros and cons of McCarthy’s game. Rival teams believe McCarthy can be acquired at a value since Minnesota doesn’t appear to have him in the long term plans.”

For now, however, Winston appears to be the Giants’ immediate answer. The organization has time to evaluate him before making a major commitment, while the trade and free-agent markets could change significantly over the next several weeks.

Advertisement

The possibility of adding another quarterback will nevertheless be something to monitor closely. Dart’s season-ending injury changes the Giants’ plans at the most important position on the roster, and New York could eventually decide that adding competition or insurance behind Winston is necessary.

For the moment, the Giants appear set to give Winston the opportunity to prove that his poor performance against the Rams was an exception rather than a sign of what is to come. If he struggles again, the pressure to find an external solution could increase quickly.

Key takeaways

Jaxson Dart is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair meniscus and MCL damage.

is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair meniscus and MCL damage. Jameis Winston remains the Giants’ immediate starting option while the front office evaluates performance.

remains the Giants’ immediate starting option while the front office evaluates performance. Jimmy Garoppolo, Mason Rudolph, and J.J. McCarthy stand out as potential external replacement candidates.