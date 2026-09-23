NY Giants get concerning Jaxson Dart injury update amid season-ending diagnosis rumors

The New York Giants received a troubling update on Jaxson Dart’s knee after the quarterback suffered a scary injury during Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. What initially appeared to be an MCL issue has now turned out to be more complicated after Dart underwent an MRI.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo provided the latest information on Wednesday, revealing that the MRI showed more damage than the Giants initially expected. While the good news is that Dart does not have an ACL injury, his absence could still be much longer than first anticipated.

The Giants are now facing multiple possible timelines for their young quarterback, including one that would keep him out for the remainder of the 2026 season. With more evaluations still taking place, New York has not yet made a final decision on Dart’s status or treatment.

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Is Jaxson Dart out for the season with NY Giants?

Garafolo explained that the MRI results changed the outlook surrounding Jaxson Dart’s injury, with several possible timelines now being considered by the Giants. The quarterback suffered the injury when he was hit by two Rams defenders during the opening drive in Los Angeles and was unable to return to the game.

“This is not an ACL injury, but, the MRI did tell a different story than the Giants were initially expecting. There is more damage than what the evaluations on site showed. Right now, sources are telling us that there are a few timelines on the table, none of them very good.”

Garafolo then revealed that one of those possibilities would end Dart’s season, although the Giants have not made that decision yet. The team is expected to involve its own medical staff, outside doctors and Dart himself before determining the best course of action for the young quarterback.

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“One of those timelines is season-ending for Jaxson Dart. There are a lot of people involved. That means inside doctors. That means outside doctors. That means, Dart, the Giants, everybody’s going to come together and make a collective decision. When you’ve got a young player, particularly at the quarterback position, a lot of times these decisions are made with the long-term interest of the player in mind. Right now, what it’s looking for the Giants is not very good when it comes to the short-term health of Jaxson Dart.”

The latest report therefore leaves the Giants with significant uncertainty at quarterback. Jameis Winston took over after Dart’s injury against the Rams, and the veteran could be forced into an expanded role if Dart ultimately misses significant time.

For now, there is no confirmation that Dart will miss the entire season, but Garafolo’s report makes clear that the possibility is firmly on the table. The Giants will continue evaluating the quarterback before making a decision that could have major implications for both Dart’s 2026 season and his long-term future.

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Key takeaways