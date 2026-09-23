NY Giants’ John Harbaugh responds to Jameis Winston’s critics after Jaxson Dart injury update

The New York Giants may have to rely on Jameis Winston for an extended period after Jaxson Dart suffered a serious knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams. While Winston’s performance drew plenty of criticism after he took over for Dart, head coach John Harbaugh made it clear that the veteran quarterback continues to have the organization’s full support.

Winston struggled after entering the game, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the Giants following Dart’s injury. However, Harbaugh did not appear interested in questioning his backup quarterback or publicly putting additional pressure on him with the possibility that Dart could miss significant time.

With the latest reports indicating that Dart’s MRI revealed more damage than initially expected and that a season-ending timeline is among the possibilities, Winston’s role could quickly become much more important for New York.

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Who is Giants backup quarterback?

Jameis Winston is currently the Giants’ backup quarterback behind Jaxson Dart, but Dart’s injury could now push him into the starting role. If the Giants’ young quarterback is forced to miss significant time, Winston would be the experienced option available to Harbaugh as New York attempts to navigate the rest of the season.

Harbaugh made it clear that he has complete confidence in Winston despite the criticism surrounding his performance against the Rams. The Giants coach emphasized that Winston is on the roster for a reason and that the same philosophy applies to every player who could be forced into a larger role because of an injury.

“Absolute faith in all of our players. That’s why all the guys are here and Jameis is one of our guys who obviously is here for a reason. He’s a very good football player, but that would go for any position, any player on our team. They would be the next person. Injuries in the NFL are part of it in any position. You got to find a way to overcome those things and play through it. It’s a long season.”

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That vote of confidence could become increasingly important if Dart’s injury ultimately keeps him out for an extended period. Winston now has to prepare as though he could be the Giants’ starting quarterback, even though the organization is still waiting for a final determination on Dart’s recovery timeline.

The bigger question for New York is whether Winston will be enough to provide the necessary depth at quarterback. If Dart is expected to miss multiple weeks or potentially the entire season, the Giants could explore the trade market for another quarterback rather than entering the rest of the season with limited options behind Winston.

For now, Winston remains the next man up, and Harbaugh has made it clear that he believes his veteran quarterback is capable of handling the opportunity. But with Dart’s injury creating significant uncertainty, the Giants’ front office may soon have to decide whether adding another quarterback is necessary to protect the position for the remainder of the season.

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Key takeaways