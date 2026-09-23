NY Giants report confirms Jaxson Dart will miss rest of 2026 NFL season after knee injury

The New York Giants have received the latest update on Jaxson Dart’s serious knee injury, and the news confirms the worst-case scenario for his 2026 season. The young quarterback is expected to undergo knee surgery that will end his season, although the procedure is expected to lead to a full recovery.

Dart suffered the injury during the Giants’ game against the Los Angeles Rams, raising immediate concerns about the quarterback’s availability for the remainder of the season. Initial evaluations suggested the injury was not an ACL tear, and further testing has now provided more clarity about what happened.

According to the latest report, Dart’s ACL remains intact, but he will need surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and MCL. The Giants will therefore have to move forward without their starting quarterback while Dart begins what is expected to be a lengthy rehabilitation process.

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Why is Jaxson Dart out for the season?

Jaxson Dart is expected to undergo surgery on his knee, with the procedure focused on repairing his meniscus and MCL. While the injury will end his 2026 season, the plan is for the surgery to allow Dart to make a full recovery and return to the field.

“Giants QB Jaxson Dart is expected to have knee surgery that will lead to a full recovery but end his 2026 season, sources told me and Mike Garafolo. Dart has been soliciting opinions on the injury. And the ACL is intact. But surgery is coming. Fixing the meniscus and MCL will give Jaxson Dart a full recovery. That is the plan.”

The fact that Dart’s ACL is intact provides an important piece of positive news in an otherwise devastating update. The Giants quarterback will still face a significant recovery period because of the meniscus and MCL damage, but the current plan is for him to return after completing his rehabilitation.

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Dart had quickly become an important part of the Giants’ plans at quarterback, making the timing of the injury particularly difficult for New York. His absence means the team must now turn to Jameis Winston, who entered the game against the Rams after Dart went down.

For the Giants, the immediate focus will shift toward finding a way to navigate the rest of the 2026 season without Dart. Winston is expected to become the team’s starting quarterback, while New York could also consider adding another quarterback to provide additional depth at the position.

Dart’s 2026 campaign is now over, but the latest information suggests the Giants expect him to make a full recovery following surgery. The priority will be repairing the meniscus and MCL and giving their young quarterback the time necessary to return healthy for the 2027 season.

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