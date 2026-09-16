NY Giants reportedly make important roster move at WR after Malik Nabers’ return from injury

The New York Giants are reshaping their roster ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The New York Giants have made a roster move that directly reflects Malik Nabers’ successful return to the field against the Dallas Cowboys. After helping the team navigate the uncertainty surrounding its star wide receiver, Dalen Cambre is heading back to the practice squad following his elevation for the season opener.

Dan Duggan reported the move, explaining that Cambre’s promotion ultimately served its purpose as the Giants prepared for the possibility that Nabers might not be ready to play. “Dalen Cambre is back on the practice squad, per source. So he wound up getting a $42K raise last week for being the contingency plan for Malik Nabers.”

Cambre was added to the active roster before the Cowboys game as the Giants prepared for multiple scenarios involving Nabers. The move quickly attracted attention because Nabers remained a true game-time decision after recovering from his torn ACL and had repeatedly indicated that the final decision about playing would be his. With Cambre joining Braxton Berrios as an additional option, speculation surrounding Nabers’ availability intensified.

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Dalen Cambre returns to the NY Giants’ practice squad

The Giants’ decision to elevate Dalen Cambre was ultimately a precautionary move. With no certainty that Malik Nabers would be able to handle his return to regular-season action, New York wanted another wide receiver available in case its star player had to sit out against Dallas.

That contingency plan was ultimately unnecessary. Nabers completed his pregame routine, was cleared to play and delivered a successful return as the Giants defeated the Cowboys. His ability to get through the game provided the team with the confirmation it needed that it could return to its normal roster configuration, allowing Cambre to go back to the practice squad.

Cambre’s move also provides a fitting conclusion to one of the biggest pregame storylines surrounding Nabers. His promotion had fueled questions about whether the Giants already knew their star receiver might not be available, but Nabers ultimately showed that he was ready to return. Now Cambre goes back to the practice squad after earning an additional $42,000 for serving as the Giants’ insurance policy in case Nabers could not play.