NY Giants, John Harbaugh get worrying flu update on Tyrone Tracy Jr. before Week 2 game vs Rams

The New York Giants were without Tyrone Tracy Jr. during Wednesday’s practice as they began preparing for their highly anticipated Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The running back’s absence immediately raised questions, especially with the Giants coming off an impressive Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

However, head coach John Harbaugh quickly provided an explanation that had nothing to do with an injury. Tracy is dealing with the flu, and the Giants decided to keep him away from the team rather than risk spreading the illness throughout the locker room.

Harbaugh also indicated that the Giants expect Tracy to return Thursday if his condition improves. That makes Wednesday’s absence more of a precautionary measure for now, but it is still a situation worth monitoring as New York prepares for one of the most anticipated games of Week 2.

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Why did Tyrone Tracy miss Giants practice?

John Harbaugh was asked why Tyrone Tracy Jr. was not on the field Wednesday and explained that the running back was dealing with a bad case of the flu. The Giants had already kept him away from the facility after he arrived Tuesday morning feeling unwell.

“Yeah, he’s sick. He had the flu. Bad flu deal. So, hopefully he’ll be back tomorrow. Expect him to be back tomorrow if it clears up a little bit. He came in yesterday morning not in good shape. They sent him home. You worry about this. You don’t want to get everybody sick.”

The decision makes sense from a team-health perspective, particularly during a week in which the Giants need as many players available as possible. Tracy being sent home also reduces the chances of an illness spreading through the locker room and affecting multiple players before Monday night’s game.

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For now, there is no indication that Tracy is dealing with an injury. The Giants are instead hoping that the illness clears quickly enough for him to return to practice Thursday and resume preparations for the Rams.

Will Tyrone Tracy Jr. play for Giants against the Rams?

The Giants have several days before Monday night’s matchup, giving Tracy additional time to recover. Harbaugh’s expectation that the running back will be back Thursday is an encouraging sign, although his availability will ultimately depend on how quickly he recovers from the flu.

Tracy remains an important part of New York’s backfield alongside Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary, making his status worth following throughout the week. After the Giants used their running game effectively in the season opener, having their full group available would be significant against the Rams.

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At this point, everything suggests the Giants are simply being cautious with Tracy rather than dealing with a serious football-related issue. Still, the flu is a situation that can change quickly, especially when a team is sharing a locker room every day. If Tracy returns Thursday as Harbaugh expects, the concern could fade quickly, but the Giants will continue monitoring the situation closely ahead of Monday night.