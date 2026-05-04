Jonathan Gannon could transform Packers defense after Cardinals ‘special’ stint

Jonathan Gannon is poised to bring a transformative energy to the Green Bay Packers defense after completing his tenure as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. His arrival as the new defensive coordinator marks a significant shift for the franchise, as he looks to implement a high-impact system that prioritizes versatility and player development.

Journalist Gery Woelfel reported on X that sources close to the Cardinals rave about Gannon’s ability to lead, even during challenging seasons filled with roster turnover. The source stated: “The players here loved him. They (the Cardinals) had a lot of injuries and lost a lot close games. But he (Gannon) kept that locker room together.”

Continuing the praise, the report emphasized that the team “bought into what he was coaching and believed in him,” suggesting a strong culture shift is coming to Wisconsin. Woelfel’s source concluded with a confident prediction for the current roster, noting that “Those players up there (in Green Bay) are going to love playing for him.”

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How Gannon can evolve the Packers’ defensive unit

Gannon is focused on creating a bespoke scheme for the 2026 season, telling players the system will be a mix of his successful stints in Philadelphia, Arizona, and even college concepts. “I don’t really get caught up in ‘This is my playbook,'” Gannon explained, promising a fresh start that isn’t tied to rigid, outdated coaching philosophies.

What does a Jonathan Gannon defense look like?



Hearing from the new Packers DC for the first time: pic.twitter.com/YMyp9vyUhe — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) May 4, 2026

His defensive knowledge is extensive, having served as the defensive backs coach for the Colts and the defensive coordinator for a dominant Eagles unit that reached the Super Bowl. While his record as a head coach faced hurdles, his history of developing secondary talent suggests the Packers’ defensive backfield will see immediate technical improvements.

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The opportunity to work alongside Matt LaFleur and a top-tier quarterback like Jordan Love were primary factors that drew Gannon to this “iconic franchise.” By combining his experience with the stability of the Packers’ organization, Gannon aims to build a defense that is as resilient and respected as the team’s historic reputation.