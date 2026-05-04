Mansoor Delane admits he grew up rooting against the Chiefs

Mansoor Delane made a candid admission during his introduction to the Kansas City Chiefs, revealing that he actually grew up as a dedicated supporter of the Baltimore Ravens. The rookie defensive back noted that his childhood was defined by watching his former favorite team struggle to overcome the dominance of the franchise he now represents.

During a press conference at the Chiefs’ minicamp on May 1, Delane clarified his current allegiances while acknowledging his roots. “For sure. I grew up a Ravens fan. Not a Ravens fan anymore,” Delane said. “But obviously, that was some battles. We always could never get past the Chiefs. So I definitely grew up knowing what y’all do.”

It is quite common for NFL players to enter the league having cheered for rival organizations, and Delane is another rookie opening up about his background just as Jadon Canady did when discussing the meaning of wearing No. 22. Most professionals quickly trade their childhood loyalties for team pride once they begin competing at the highest level of the sport.

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How Delane’s versatile skillset strengthens the Chiefs’ secondary

Delane arrives in Kansas City with impressive collegiate credentials, having recorded over 190 combined tackles and multiple pass breakups during his productive tenure at Virginia Tech and LSU. His ability to read the quarterback’s eyes and his aggressive playstyle make him an ideal fit for a defensive scheme that prizes versatility and high-effort play.

While his talent certainly could have helped the Ravens improve their own defensive depth, the Chiefs are the beneficiaries of his length and speed in the 2026 season. His experience playing in high-pressure games in the ACC has prepared him for the intense rivalry matchups he will now experience from the other side of the field.

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By integrating Delane into the secondary, the coaching staff gains a hungry defender who understands the winning culture of the Chiefs from a fan’s perspective. As he transitions from a childhood spectator to a professional contributor, his goal will be to ensure the Ravens continue to struggle whenever they face Kansas City.