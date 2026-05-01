Packers host WR Chase Claypool to mini-camp, wideout’s last game dates back to 2024

It’s been well-documented that the Green Bay Packers need a certified star at wide receiver. As they hold their annual mini-camp, a very known name made an appearance in the form of Chase Claypool, who hasn’t played an NFL game in more than two years.

Claypool was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and he impressed early on in his career. However, his attitude was an issue and he also had some injury concerns. It ended up costing him his spot on the team.

After that, he had ill-fated stints at the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that Claypool is in fact, attending the Packers mini-camp.

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Why has Claypool not played in more than two years?

Claypool went from a very productive weapon (he racked up 1,600+ yards in his first two seasons combined) to a practice squad guy. However, it was not only that his level dipped. Injuries also played a huge role in his absence.

Scary: Steelers legendary WR Chase Claypool is eyeing an NFL comeback for next season.



Claypool posted himself running routes on IG with the caption “lovely to be back,” his first public football action since suffering a season ending injury in Bills training camp in 2024.



Many… pic.twitter.com/V3hopzlyyS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 30, 2026

More specifically, it’s been a toe injury the one that hasn’t allowed him to flourish. A receiver runs a lot, and also changes directions and jumps. It’s one of the most demanding positions in football, at least physically. Hence, not being able to do any of that at a high level due to a toe injury will logically hamper Claypool’s career.

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Claypool might not be the answer to a WR1, but can be useful

Claypool is clearly not equipped to be any team’s WR1, at least for now. However, he is 27 years old and he can be a great deep threat with huge contested catch abilities if used right. This could help the Packers, as it would allow them to use Christian Watson in even more roles and formations.