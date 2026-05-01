Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

Packers host WR Chase Claypool to mini-camp, wideout’s last game dates back to 2024

After more than two years of inaction, Chase Claypool eyes a return to the NFL as he participates in the Green Bay Packers mini-camp.

Chase Claypool #10, formerly of the Chicago Bears
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesChase Claypool #10, formerly of the Chicago Bears

It’s been well-documented that the Green Bay Packers need a certified star at wide receiver. As they hold their annual mini-camp, a very known name made an appearance in the form of Chase Claypool, who hasn’t played an NFL game in more than two years.

Claypool was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and he impressed early on in his career. However, his attitude was an issue and he also had some injury concerns. It ended up costing him his spot on the team.

After that, he had ill-fated stints at the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that Claypool is in fact, attending the Packers mini-camp.

Why has Claypool not played in more than two years?

Claypool went from a very productive weapon (he racked up 1,600+ yards in his first two seasons combined) to a practice squad guy. However, it was not only that his level dipped. Injuries also played a huge role in his absence.

More specifically, it’s been a toe injury the one that hasn’t allowed him to flourish. A receiver runs a lot, and also changes directions and jumps. It’s one of the most demanding positions in football, at least physically. Hence, not being able to do any of that at a high level due to a toe injury will logically hamper Claypool’s career.

See also

Jordan Love's net worth: How rich is the Green Bay Packers quarterback?

Claypool might not be the answer to a WR1, but can be useful

Claypool is clearly not equipped to be any team’s WR1, at least for now. However, he is 27 years old and he can be a great deep threat with huge contested catch abilities if used right. This could help the Packers, as it would allow them to use Christian Watson in even more roles and formations.

Survey

Is Chase Claypool still an NFL-quality WR?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions