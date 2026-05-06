Bayern Munich vs PSG LIVE: Lineups confirmed! 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals second leg

Bayern Munich face PSG in a crucial 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg. Follow along for live, minute-by-minute updates of this massive clash!

Bayern Munich host PSG at the Allianz Arena for a high-octane second leg of the 2026 Champions League semifinals. Fireworks are expected following the French side’s incredible 5-4 victory in a wild first leg at the Parc des Princes.

[Watch Bayern Munich vs PSG online in the US on Fubo]

Despite the narrow aggregate deficit, Bayern Munich remain confident they can overturn the result. The Allianz Arena has been a fortress for the German giants, as they remain undefeated at home in the competition so far this season.

However, they face a resilient PSG squad that has proven clinical away from home, suffering only a single defeat on the road during this European campaign. The winner of this heavyweight clash will punch their ticket to the final in Budapest to face Arsenal, who secured their spot after defeating Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the other semifinal.