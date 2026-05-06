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Bayern Munich vs PSG LIVE: Lineups confirmed! 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals second leg

Bayern Munich face PSG in a crucial 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg. Follow along for live, minute-by-minute updates of this massive clash!

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of PSG.
© Getty ImagesHarry Kane of Bayern Munich and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of PSG.

Bayern Munich host PSG at the Allianz Arena for a high-octane second leg of the 2026 Champions League semifinals. Fireworks are expected following the French side’s incredible 5-4 victory in a wild first leg at the Parc des Princes.

[Watch Bayern Munich vs PSG online in the US on Fubo]

Despite the narrow aggregate deficit, Bayern Munich remain confident they can overturn the result. The Allianz Arena has been a fortress for the German giants, as they remain undefeated at home in the competition so far this season.

However, they face a resilient PSG squad that has proven clinical away from home, suffering only a single defeat on the road during this European campaign. The winner of this heavyweight clash will punch their ticket to the final in Budapest to face Arsenal, who secured their spot after defeating Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the other semifinal.

Bayern looking for a spot in the final

The last time Bayern Munich reached the Champions League final was in 2020, when they defeated PSG 1-0 to lift their sixth European crown as unbeaten winners.

PSG lineup confirmed!

PSG's starting XI: Matvey Safonov; Warren Zaire Emery, Marquinhos, William Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele.

Bayern lineup confirmed!

Bayern's starting XI: Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise; Harry Kane.

Bayern dealing with an absence too

Serge Gnabry is not playing for Bayern Munich in today's game as he suffered a tear in the adductor muscle of his right thigh during training in mid-April. The German forward is expected to be out for several weeks to months, with reports indicating a recovery timeline that could extend up to 3–4 months.

Huge loss for PSG

Achraf Hakimi will miss today's clash for PSG due to a right thigh injury sustained in the first leg. The Moroccan defender is expected to be out for several weeks after being confirmed the issue is a serious muscle injury.

Kickoff time and where to watch

Bayern Munich vs PSG will get underway at the Allianz Arena at 3:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG in the USA. The others options to enjoy the game are: DAZN, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, CBS, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Bayern Munich and PSG clash in the 2026 UEFA Champions League!

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League! Today, Bayern Munich host PSG at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, after a thrilling 5-4 victory from the French side at the Parc des Princes.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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