Patrick Mahomes on track for OTAs, but Chiefs still uncertain if QB will be ready for Week 1

Patrick Mahomes may be trending toward an OTA return, but behind the optimism lies a bigger question: will the Chiefs have their superstar ready when the 2026 season actually begins?

Patrick Mahomes’ recovery has become one of the most closely watched developments of the offseason, as the Kansas City Chiefs carefully manage their franchise quarterback following his left knee injury in Week 15 against the Chargers.

While they have remained measured in their public stance, the latest update suggests there is real progress behind the scenes. Ian Rapoport provided insight into where things stand, pointing to optimism inside the buillding without going as far as declaring a full return imminent.

“I wouldn’t be surprised based on the words of Andy Reid if he’s out there for OTAs. The Chiefs have an excellent medical and training staff. They’re going to make sure that if he’s on the field, he’s out of harm’s way and he’s ok. To allow him to be on the field is a little bit of a reward for the work he has done. He has been working. This feels to me like the team is, you know what? You have earned the right to be on the field for OTA’s.”

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Chiefs balancing optimism with caution in Patrick Mahomes’ recovery timeline

Even with that optimism, there is still a clear line between progress and full readiness. The idea of Patrick Mahomes stepping onto the field for OTAs would mark an important milestone, but it would not automatically signal that he is on track to start the 2026 season without limitations.

Rapoport made sure to draw that distinction, emphasizing that offseason participation should not be confused with full clearance when games begin. “This does not necessarily mean that he’s going to be on the field when the season starts. That’s all very different.”

For the Chiefs, the approach remains simple: protect the long-term while acknowledging the progress. Even limited involvement in OTAs would reflect the work Mahomes has put into his rehab, but the ultimate goal is unchanged. Andy Reid and Brett Veach are focused on having their quarterback at full strength when it matters most, not just when the offseason schedule begins.