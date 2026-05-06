What happens if Bayern win, tie or lose vs PSG today in second leg of 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals?

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain meet again in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinals, where a chaotic first leg left the tie finely balanced and every possible outcome still alive heading into the decider.

The decisive clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League comes after an explosive first leg that ended 5–4 in PSG’s favor, leaving the tie delicately poised heading into Munich. Follow our liveblog of Bayern vs PSG today for minute-by-minute updates!

The scenario is brutally simple but unforgiving: Bayern must overturn a one-goal deficit against PSG to reach the final, meaning a win by two or more goals guarantees progression, while a narrow victory would push the tie into extra time.

With Bayern and PSG having already delivered one of the most chaotic semifinal first legs in recent UCL history, the stakes could not be higher. Every goal will shift the balance of the tie, turning this second leg into a winner-takes-all battle.

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What happens if Bayern Munich beat PSG today?

If Bayern Munich beat PSG by one goal, the game will go to extra time. If the aggregate draw persists, the winner will be decided on penalties. If Bayern win by two or more goals, they will punch a ticket to the final in Budapest. It won’t be easy, but they may have an advantage as Achraf Hakimi isn’t playing for PSG today.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich reacts during the Bundesliga match in 2026 (Source: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Arsenal are already waiting for their final opponent after beating Atletico Madrid in their semifinal second leg in London, with the Gunners aiming to join the list of undefeated winners in UEFA Champions League history.

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What happens if Bayern Munich and PSG tie today?

A tie will eliminate Bayern and see PSG advance to the Champions League final because the French side holds the aggregate lead thanks to the first leg. Without Serge Gnabry in the lineup today, the German side faces a challenging task.

This scenario would reflect how important PSG’s narrow win in Paris could turn out to be, especially in a match where both teams exchanged momentum repeatedly across 90 chaotic minutes.

Even a high-scoring draw in Munich would still favor PSG, as the aggregate score would remain in their control. For Bayern, a draw would effectively end their comeback hopes, as they would be unable to close the gap.

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What happens if Bayern Munich lose to PSG today?

If Bayern Munich lose the second leg, they will be eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, and Paris Saint-Germain will reach the final. Any defeat confirms Vincent Kompany team’s exit regardless of the margin.

PSG would then complete their semifinal mission after already edging the first leg 5–4 in one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament, featuring repeated lead changes and late Bayern pressure.