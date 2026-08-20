Justin Herbert is in serious trouble after Chargers injury update on Tyler Biadasz

The Chargers' Super Bowl hopes have taken another major hit. Another uphill battle for Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2026 season with Super Bowl expectations, but another major offensive-line injury could threaten those ambitions before the campaign even begins.

Justin Herbert has already established himself as one of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks, but the Chargers have struggled to turn his individual brilliance into sustained playoff success. Now, head coach Jim Harbaugh has made an aggressive effort to change that, bringing in Mike McDaniel as the team’s new offensive coordinator in an attempt to unlock another level from Herbert and that unit.

But injuries have repeatedly complicated Herbert’s path throughout his career, and the latest setback could be especially damaging. The Chargers have now lost another key piece of their offensive line, creating an immediate problem for Justin Herbert and McDaniel as they prepare for a season in which expectations are higher than ever.

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What’s Tyler Biadasz injury update?

Chargers center Tyler Biadasz is expected to miss the season after suffering significant damage to his left knee during Tuesday’s joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported more details: “Chargers center Tyler Biadasz is out indefinitely after suffering damage to his ACL and additional injuries to his left knee during Tuesday’s joint practice against the 49ers, per Ian Rapoport and me. Biadasz will meet with more doctors to try to get more clarity.”

The injury is a devastating blow for Los Angeles because Biadasz was expected to be an important part of the offensive line protecting Herbert. Losing a starting center can have consequences that go beyond replacing one player, particularly when a new offensive system is being installed.

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McDaniel’s arrival was supposed to bring a fresh identity to the Chargers’ offense. Now, the coaching staff must adjust its plans while trying to make sure Herbert has enough protection to operate that system effectively.

Why Tyler Biadasz injury is a major problem for Justin Herbert

The Chargers know all too well how damaging offensive-line injuries can be. Last season, Los Angeles lost star left tackle Rashawn Slater, and the absence of such an important blocker created problems throughout the 2025 campaign.

They were hoping to avoid another situation in which injuries to the offensive line could derail their aspirations. Instead, Biadasz is now facing a significant knee injury just as the Chargers prepare for another season with championship expectations.

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For Herbert, the timing could not be worse. The quarterback has everything needed to lead a Super Bowl contender, but his ability to stay upright and operate consistently will depend heavily on the players in front of him. McDaniel now has to design an offense that maximizes Herbert’s strengths while accounting for another major change up front.

Can the Chargers overcome another major offensive-line injury?

The Chargers still have time to find a solution, and the full extent of Biadasz’s injury will become clearer after he receives additional medical evaluations. But the pressure is already increasing in Los Angeles.

Herbert is entering another season in which the expectation is to make a deep playoff run, while Harbaugh and McDaniel have made major changes specifically to help the team reach that level.

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Losing Biadasz does not automatically end those hopes, but it removes an important piece from the equation. The Chargers have spent years searching for the formula that can finally turn Herbert’s talent into postseason success. Now, once again, injuries could become one of the biggest obstacles standing between Los Angeles and all Super Bowl ambitions.