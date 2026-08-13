Texans vs Chargers: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 13, 2026

The Houston Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium in the opening week of the 2026 NFL preseason. With both teams preparing for the regular season and evaluating their rosters, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers Tournament NFL Preseason Date Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream NFL+, Fubo

How to watch Texans vs Chargers in the USA

Texans vs. Chargers will be available on NFL+ and Fubo in the United States. The preseason matchup is not being carried by a national TV channel.

Can I watch Texans vs Chargers for free?

Yes, eligible viewers may be able to watch Texans vs. Chargers for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. It currently lists the matchup on NFL Network and offers a free-trial option for eligible new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

For the Texans, the game is an opportunity to evaluate their depth and how the roster is coming together after the offseason. Houston has continued to emphasize its defense during training camp, with Will Anderson Jr., Jadeveon Clowney and Kayden McDonald among the players drawing attention during recent practices. The Texans have also monitored the progress of wide receiver Tank Dell, who recently returned to team drills.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers (Source: Kevin Terrell/Getty Images)

The Chargers, meanwhile, enter the preseason with plenty of intrigue around their new-look offense under head coach Mike McDaniel. The team has highlighted the return of key offensive linemen Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, while the transition to McDaniel’s system will be one of the central storylines throughout training camp. The preseason opener provides an early opportunity to see how the new scheme translates to game action.

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There is also a broader connection between the teams: Los Angeles will face Houston again during the 2026 regular season, making this preseason meeting an early preview of a matchup that will eventually carry AFC implications. For now, however, the priority is evaluation, health and determining which players can strengthen their case before the regular-season roster is finalized.

What time is the Texans vs Chargers match?

The game kicks off on Thursday, August 13, at 8:00 PM ET. Texans vs. Chargers will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with the local kickoff set for 7:00 PM CT.

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM