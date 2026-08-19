Browns reportedly could trade Shedeur Sanders after latest QB update

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition is beginning to create an unexpected question around Shedeur Sanders: could the former Colorado star be traded if Deshaun Watson wins the starting job?

Sanders did not have the preseason debut he wanted against the Bears, while Watson continues to build momentum in the battle for QB1. With Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green also on the roster, the Browns have plenty of options at the position, potentially creating a complicated situation if Watson ultimately separates himself from Shedeur.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has now raised the possibility that the Browns could at least explore a Sanders trade if the right opportunity presents itself. Cleveland’s front office, led by general manager Andrew Berry, has developed a reputation for making decisions based on value rather than simply holding onto players because of their draft status.

Advertisement

Could the Browns trade Shedeur Sanders?

The Browns might consider a trade for Shedeur Sanders. Jeremy Fowler stressed that there is still uncertainty over whether Cleveland would actually move Sanders, but he believes the possibility cannot be dismissed if they receive an attractive offer.

“The Browns’ front office and GM Andrew Berry are value-based. They’ve shown that. If there’s good value to be had in a trade, they will look into it. Would Shedeur Sanders have trade value would be an obvious question we would all have. I don’t know, or it’s uncertain at this point whether the Browns would act on that or not.”

That is an important distinction. The Browns are not necessarily shopping Sanders, but if Watson becomes the clear starter and another team places significant value on Shedeur, Cleveland could have a decision to make.

Advertisement

Sanders’ status and college career could still make him an intriguing prospect for a quarterback-needy team in his second year. However, his preseason debut did little to strengthen his position, especially as Watson continues to make his case for the starting role.

Why Shedeur Sanders may be better off staying in Cleveland

Despite the growing trade speculation, Jeremy Fowler believes Sanders’ best opportunity to eventually become a starter could still be in Cleveland. “If Deshaun Watson struggles, you’re going right to Shedeur. His best chance to play might still be in Cleveland in Year 2 if you look at the landscape.”

That could be the most important part of the situation for Sanders. Even if Watson wins the job for 2026, his position may not be completely secure if the Browns struggle or the veteran fails to perform at the expected level.

Advertisement

Sanders would also have the opportunity to spend another year learning the offense and adjusting to the NFL without being immediately forced into the starting role. Cleveland could therefore provide a potentially valuable development environment while keeping a high-upside option ready behind Watson.

For now, Deshaun Watson surprisingly appears to have the advantage in the QB competition, but the Browns still have to decide what makes the most sense for Sanders. A trade could become an option if the value is right, but keeping him may ultimately give Cleveland the strongest insurance policy at quarterback.