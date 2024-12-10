Joe Burrow has achieved remarkable success in his professional career, with an impressive combination of multi-million dollar contracts, sports achievements, and endorsement deals, amassing a considerable fortune by the end of 2024.

He had a successful college career at LSU, where he won the Heisman Trophy and led his team to a national championship. In the NFL, he has also been successful, with franchise records for the Bengals and an appearance in the Super Bowl.

His lifestyle and strong sense of community have made him a figure that transcends sports and the National Football League, positioning him as a role model for both young athletes and aspiring stars.

What is Joe Burrow’s net worth?

Joe Burrow, the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, is one of the standout players in the NFL, and his wealth reflects his success both on and off the field. As of November 2024, his net worth is estimated at $50 million.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium on November 03, 2024. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

His wealth primarily comes from his contract. In 2023, he signed a historic contract extension with the Bengals: a five-year deal worth $275 million, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time.

This contract includes $219 million in guarantees and provides him with an average annual salary of around $55 million, reflecting his status as one of the most prominent figures in the league, according to Sportskeeda.

Before this deal, he was selected as the number 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, allowing him to begin his professional career with a $36.2 million contract for four years, plus a $23.9 million signing bonus.

In his rookie season (2020), he showed great potential, and in 2021, he led the Bengals to a Super Bowl—an achievement the franchise hadn’t reached in over 30 years. He has also set multiple records, including the most yards in a single season (4,611 yards in 2021).

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2024. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In 2022, he was named a Pro Bowler and continues to be considered one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. These achievements continue to make his face well-known for his talent and increase his earnings.

Joe Burrow’s earnings with the Cincinnati Bengals

Year Earnings 2029 $40.5 million 2028 $37.3 million 2027 $35.3 million 2026 $35.3 million 2024 $65.7 million 2023 $45.5 million 2022 $3.9 million 2021 $2.3 million 2020 $24.5 million

Joe Burrow’s endorsments

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has established himself as a prominent figure in the endorsement world, partnering with well-known brands. As a result, he earns around $4 million annually from these deals.

His major endorsement agreements include Alo Yoga, BODYARMOR and Bose, reflecting his appeal in industries such as sports, technology and lifestyle, as reported by Sportskeeda and Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to these partnerships, he has expanded his presence in the business world. For example, he has invested in Kodiak, a food and beverage company, further diversifying his business portfolio.

Joe Burrow’s real estate holdings

Joe Burrow made a significant real estate purchase in 2023, acquiring a $7.5 million mansion in Cincinnati. This luxurious property spans 7,300 square feet and sits on a 3-acre lot in the eastern part of the city.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

It stands out with its panoramic views of the Ohio River and features amenities such as a pond and expansive green fields. Additionally, he plans to build a pool house on the property to enhance privacy.

Although relatively new (built in 2016), the mansion exudes elegance, with details like a classic wooden fence, offering an ideal environment for both relaxation and outdoor activities.

The home is also located near his teammate, Joe Mixon, fostering a sense of community among the players, according to sources such as Celebrity Net Worth, realtor.com and Crazy Luxury Homes.

