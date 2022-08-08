No more rumors about whether or not Tucker was going to continue with the Ravens for the upcoming season or if his contract was going to be renewed. The truth is that Tucker is the best kicker of the 21st century.

The Baltimore Ravens are ready for the new 2022-2023 NFL season with the best possible roster, including their star kicker Justin Tucker. Last season was going to be good for the Ravens if it weren't for Jackson's injury, but nothing is easy in the league.

As a young team the Ravens have two super bowls but they should have more especially with a head coach like John Harbaugh, but things could be different this year as the their new defensive players are ready to help.

So far the Ravens are the third team in the positional spending ranking by Spotrac, this means that they are making a big effort to keep key players that will be needed during the upcoming season.

The list of highest paid kickers in the NFL by contract average

Justin Tucker is not only the kicker with the biggest guaranteed money in the NFL, but he also leads other money lists like AAV % OF CAP, CAP HIT, SIGNING BONUS, plus he is the second kicker with the highest contract in the league behind of Younghoe Koo with $24,250,000 million.

CONTRACT AAV (by spotrac)

1. Justin Tucker (Ravens) $6,000,000

2. Chris Boswell (Steelers) $5,000,000

3. Younghoe Koo (Falcons) $4,850,000

4. Graham Gano (Giants) $4,666,667

5. Daniel Carlson (Raiders) $4,600,000

Tucker's new contract starts in the new 2022 season and ends in 2027, he will be a free agent for the 2028 season. Tucker signed for $24,000,000 million of which $17.5m is guaranteed, his signing bonus was $1,600,000.

Tucker's career earnings so far are $37,073,599 (including his upcoming new salary of $3,500,000) in 10 years playing for the Ravens. He is the seventh highest paid player on the Ravens roster.