The Chiefs will always be favorites to play in the postseason and with the new additions they made during the draft and the offseason things could get even better for the franchise.

It looks like the Chiefs are ready for the 2022 NFL season, especially after the drama with Tyrann Mathieu. The team's defensive line issues are still on the table, they still have the same holes when playing against the NFL's strong offensive lines.

The 2022 NFL draft was relatively good for the franchise, with the Chiefs drafting ten players who are likely to become big players this season or maybe the next 2-3. The Chiefs' goal in the draft was to improve their defensive line.

Post-draft things change slightly on the Chiefs' depth chart as the big changes are inside the defensive line and there's nothing new to help Mahomes score touchdowns, although he needs more protection.

Chiefs projected depth chart for the upcoming 2022 NFL season

Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes is the undisputed starter, the Chiefs didn't need new qbs during the draft, they are happy with their reserves, Chad Henne, Shane Buechele and Anthony Gordon.

Running-back: Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the starter unless it happens during the preseason, for now the Chiefs have four reserves in that department being Isaih Pacheco (drafted) a new running back who should earn his spot before the start of the season regular.

Fullback: This position is for Michael Burton, plus he can play receiver when needed and on special teams.

Wide receivers: Now that the Chiefs are without Tyreek Hill they should have Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman to fill in for Hill's speed, though they're unlikely to be as productive as Hill.

Tight end: Kelce is the man who will be the starter for the 2022 NFL season, but in case the chiefs need someone else Blake Bell, Noah Gray and Jody Fortso (back from injury) will be available.

Offensive line: This is the most important part for Mahomes to feel protected, six players are projected as starters, Orlando Brown Jr. (LT), Joe Thuney (LG), Creed Humphrey (C), Trey Smith (RG) and Andrew Wylie (RT).

Defensive line: This is supposed to be the weakest part of the Chiefs but Frank Clark (DE), Chris Jones (DT), Derrick Nnadi (DT) is supposed to be enough, plus the team now has a new drafted player, George Karlaftis (DE).

Linebackers: A projected player for the 2022 NFL season is Leo Chenal (drafted), he will join Nick Bolton and Willie Gay to help out the defensive line.

Secondary line: Two safety and two cornerbacks, L'Jarius Sneed (CB), Rashad Fenton (CB), Justin Reid (S), Juan Thornhill (S). Those would be the projected names to play as starters, but the Chiefs' top drafted player, Trent McDuffie, could steal one of those spots during the preseason.