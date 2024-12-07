NFL imposes surprising fine after Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair's late hit on Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence

Azeez Al-Shaair’s hit on Trevor Lawrence not only ended the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback’s season on injured reserve, but also left a fine imposed by the NFL following the Houston Texans player’s post-foul fight. The league’s decision was surprising.

Al-Shaair was sportingly suspended three games for the foul on Lawrence, but this Saturday the NFL penalized unsportsmanlike conduct seen in the melee involving multiple Texans and Jaguars players.

Every weekend, the league announces the players suspended and fined for unsportsmanlike or violent actions during the previous week. In this case, controversy has arisen because the NFL, which usually analyzes every detail of the plays, only fined one Jaguars player when there were several players involved in the fight.

Who is the Jaguars player fined by the NFL?

The NFL announced that it fined Jaguars tight end Evan Engram $11,255 for unnecessary roughness. The Jacksonville player hit Al-Shaair after the Texans linebacker hit Lawrence. Debate has ensued after the rest of the players were not fined.

Jaguars linebacker Jarrian Jones was not fined for violent action but was ejected from the game for throwing a punch. What is striking about the league’s decision is that it did not repeat the same criteria for fining, when in this type of situation the NFL usually penalizes more than one player.

What was Al-Shaair’s reaction after being suspended?

Al-Shaair questioned the three-game suspension that was upheld by the league after the Texans player’s hard foul on Lawrence. This was the player’s shocking response on social media. “If they want me to be their villain, I’ll be their villain. See you soon.” Hours earlier, the 27-year-old linebacker had said his goal is to hit as hard as he can and then pray the opponent can get up and play the next game.

DeMeco Ryans defends Azeez Al-Shaair after controversial hit on Trevor Lawrence

The Texans head coach didn’t hesitate to weigh in on Al-Shaair’s foul on Lawrence. “We stand behind Azeez and everything that came from there. Unfortunately he hit the quarterback, but it was also a complex play. Defenders are in a tough situation. You don’t know if the opposing player is going to keep running or if he’s going to slide at the end,” Ryans said.

