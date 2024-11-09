Thanks to his smart investments and growing network of sponsorships, Tua Tagovailoa is securing a legacy not only as an NFL star but also as an emerging entrepreneur. Check out his net worth and more.

Tua Tagovailoa has reached one of the most coveted positions in the National Football League as the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, and his wealth has grown at the same pace as his success.

With a $212 million contract extension in 2024, the young talent ranks among the highest-paid athletes in American football, according to sources like ESPN and Celebrity Net Worth. However, his influence extends beyond the field.

He has established relationships with major brands, become the face of Perry Ellis and founded his own philanthropic organization. There aren’t many players who possess both his talent and his wallet. Here’s all about his fortune…​

What is Tua Tagovailoa’s net worth?

Tua Tagovailoa, the star quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, has a hefty net worth of $30 million as of November 2024, according to sites like Sportskeeda. Undoubtedly, he has amassed his fortune thanks to his talent in the NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a 21-14 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024. (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

In July 2024, he signed a four-year, $212 million contract, with $167 million guaranteed, placing him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, especially in recent times, as reported by ESPN Colombia.

This deal, the largest in the franchise’s history, gives him an average annual salary of $53.1 million. In addition to his contract earnings, he has established partnerships with several well-known brands.

Some of the most notable and important ones are Adidas, Bose, Wingstop, Muscle Milk, Visible, Gillette and Gatorade. While information about his personal investments is unavailable, he is known for his philanthropic commitment.

In 2021, he founded the Tua Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting youth initiatives and programs focused on health and wellness in communities in Hawaii, Alabama and Miami.

Tua Tagovailoa’s real estate holdings

Tua Tagovailoa has made notable investments in real estate, especially in Florida. In 2020, shortly after being drafted by the Dolphins, he purchased a big home in Davie for $1.65 million.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on from the bench prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium on August 27, 2022. (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

This two-story residence, built in 2004, spans approximately 4,376 square feet and features five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It is believed to still be his primary residence, according to Crazy Luxury Homes.

The property includes a spacious kitchen with high-end appliances, a grand two-story living area with an electric fireplace, and a backyard oasis with a pool, jacuzzi and lake views, as Sportzhive reported.

Beyond his primary home, he has shown interest in expanding his real estate portfolio. Reports indicate that he has invested in residential properties in various locations, including Alabama, Miami and Hawaii.

