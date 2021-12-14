The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs at home at SoFi Stadium in the game that opens the 15th week of the NFL. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this NFL game in the US.

It will be a duel between two teams that seek to fight at the top. On the one hand, the Kansas City Chiefs are third (albeit with the same 9-4 record as the top two, so arguably the top spot in the standings as well) and come with a 6-win streak followed, after the horrible start in which they were 3-4.

In the case of the Chargers, they march in the fifth position (although with the same balance of victories and losses of the Baltimore Ravens, 8-5) so a victory (and always waiting to see what happens in the New England Patriots and Tenesee Titans) could move them closer to the top of the standings. However, a loss would leave them very exposed, since there are 5 teams that have only one victory less in the balance of the regular season than Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date

The game played by two of the best teams in the American Football Conference for week 15 of the NFL, such as Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, will take place on December 16 at 8:20 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

The game between Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium in the game that opens the 15th week of the NFL will be broadcast in in the US on these channels: Fox, NFLN, Amazon.