Los Angeles Rams take on Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewoodh for the 2022 NFL Preseason. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans meet in the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewoodh. The defending champions want to test all the backups to see who is the best. Here is all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

This season is key for the Los Angeles Rams, they must defend their title and prove to themselves if they have the same level as last season. There are people who doubt that the Rams can make the playoffs this season.

The Houston Texans had a rough season in 2021, but things could get better this year if the team focuses on playing football and forgetting about Watson. The Texans will use David Mills as their starting quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans: Date

Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans play for the 2022 NFL Preseason on Friday, August 19 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The home team has a lethal offensive attack but their defense is one of the best in the league, the visitors still have trouble rebuilding their offensive line.

Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans at the 2022 NFL Preseason

This game for the 2022 NFL Preseason, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewoodh on Friday, August 19, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network

