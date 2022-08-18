Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason has started and the Los Angeles Rams will now face the Houston Texans in a very attractive game. Here you will find everything you need to know about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Everything is set for a new NFL campaign, where the Los Angeles Rams will try to get back to back championships. Now, Sean McVay's team will face the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the 2022 preseason, so here is all the information about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream the match. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

It will be a demanding season for the Los Angeles Rams this 2022. The team finally won a Vince Lombardi trophy under Sean McVay's management, but they are obliged to had another great campaign this year as they have one of the best rosters in the entire league.

As for the visitors, it is not the same case. In recent years, the Houston Texans have lost too many top players and now they are searching for the right path without them. Contrary to their rival, the ones from the AFC do not have any responsibility as what's referred to enter the Playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 19, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans: Storylines

The Los Angeles Rams are the clear favorites to repeat their 2021 title this year. Sean McVay is one of the most promising talents in the NFL and he has managed to build a squad that is very competitive in every aspect: offense, defense and special teams.

Whereas the Texans, the 2021 season was terrible with their 4-13 record. They no longer have Deshaun Watson as a quarterback and there are more doubts than answers surrounding them. It will be a tough campaign and it is unlikely for them to enter the Playoffs this year.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans in the U.S.

This Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL preseason will broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options in the US are: CBS and NFL Network

Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans: Predictions And Odds

For everyone's surprise, the NFL champions are not the favorites as they have a +110 in the odds despite the home advantage; the Houston Texans have a -135 in the odds.

BetMGM Los Angeles Rams +110 Houston Texans -135

* Odds via BetMGM