Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers meet in a Week 18 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The visitors are ready to play with their best strategy to win this game. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Los Angeles Rams are the No. 2 seeded team of the NFC playoff standing at 12-4-0 overall, plus they won in Week 17 against the Ravens 20-19 to add one more victory to the team's current winning streak.

The San Francisco 49ers must win this game if they want to play in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, this is the 49ers' last chance after the team lost a game in Week 16 against the Titans that complicated their path to the playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Storylines

Los Angeles Rams have not lost a game in the 2021-22 NFL season since Week 12, on that occasion they lost to Green Bay Packers 28-36 on the road in what was an expected game to watch the shape of each of the offensive lines. But after that loss, they won against the Jaguars, Cardinals, Seahawks, Vikings, and Ravens. So far that has been the Rams' third winning streak this season.

Matthew Stafford is reliving his career as a starting quarterback with the Rams, this season he has thrown for 383/569 passes completed, 67.3%, 4648 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The San Francisco 49ers won three of six games between September and October 2021, it was a tough two months for the team, but after those seven weeks, the 49ers won six games and lost only three. The most recent victory was relatively easy against the Texans 23-7 at home, but before that necessary victory the team lost to the Titans 17-20. The 49ers offensive line is scoring an average of 25 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in the U.S.

this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Rams are favorites to win this game by -3.5 points and -185 moneyline, they play much better at home than on the road and the team's offense is one of the nine best of the season. San Francisco 49ers are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and +170 moneyline. The totals is offered at 44.5 points. The best pick for this game is: 49ers +3.5.



