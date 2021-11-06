Los Angeles Rams play against Tennessee Titans for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans meet in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 at 8:15 PM (ET). Visitors’ roster is weak. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Four consecutive weeks winning everything for the Los Angeles Rams, in Week 8 they won against Houston Texans 38-22 on the road and before that week the team won at home against Detroit Lions 28-19. The Rams are dominating the NFC West Division with 7-1-0.

Tennessee Titans with a 6-2-0 positive record and a recent Week 8 win against Indianapolis Colts 34-31 OT on the road. But the bad news for the Titans is related to Derrick Henry, he will not be available this week due to surgery on his foot. Henry is unlikely to return for the remainder of the season.

Los Angeles Rams vs Tennessee Titans: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams vs Tennessee Titans: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Los Angeles Rams vs Tennessee Titans: Storylines

The Rams have only one loss in the 2021 NFL season to the Arizona Cardinals 20-37 at home on October 3. They lost that game after opening the season with three straight wins, but after that loss the Rams won against the Seahawks, Giants, Lions and Texans. The Los Angeles Rams are scoring an average of 30.6 points per game as the fifth best offense of the season and the defense allows only 21 points.

Tennessee Titans had a heavy game against the Colts 34-31 in Week 8 on the road, the first quarter of that game was dominated by the Colts at 14-0, but the Titans won the 2nd quarter 14-3 to close out the first half 17-14. Derrick Henry rushed 68 yards on 28 attempts with no touchdowns, that was Henry's last game before his foot surgery. Tennessee Titans are scoring an average of 28.4 points per game as the sixth best offensive line and the defense is allowing 24.4 points per game.

Ryan Tannehill with the Titans has thrown for 172/262 passes, 65.6%, 2002 yards, 10 touchdowns with 7 interceptions, 7.6 yards per attempt for 90.2 rate overall. The Titans did not have a backup running back, with the absence of Derrick Henry the team has two options, Jeremy McNichols or Adrian Peterson. On the other hand Matthew Stafford is in good shape with the Rams, he is shooting for 188/273 passes, 68.9%, 2477 yards, 22 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Rams vs Tennessee Titans in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: NBC Sports, NBC App, NBC.com, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Los Angeles Rams vs Tennessee Titans: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Rams are favorites with -7 points to cover and -320 moneyline at FanDuel, they have the home advantage and the visitors are missing a key player. Tennessee Titans are underdogs with +7 ATS and +290 moneyline, the totals are fixed at 53 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Los Angeles Rams -7.



FanDuel Los Angeles Rams -7 / -320 Totals 48.5 Tennessee Titans +7 / +290

* Odds via FanDuel