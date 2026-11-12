Jameis Winston uses pop-culture reference to describe NY Giants rookie Arvell Reese’s potential

The New York Giants have a star in rookie linebacker Arvell Reese, and Jameis Winston described his potential in a way only he can.

New York Giants veteran quarterback Jameis Winston delivered another memorable soundbite while praising rookie linebacker Arvell Reese. Following an impressive midseason surge, the signal-caller shared high expectations for the first-year defensive standout inside the locker room.

Specifically, Winston compared Reese’s relentless impact and explosive ceiling to iconic rapper Lil Wayne. “It’s Lil Wayne in 2005. It’s no ceilings… He does not look like a rookie,” Winston said.

Therefore, New York continues to lean heavily on its thriving rookie linebacker while defending first place in the NFC East. Reese is poised to be the leader of this defensive unit for a long time.

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Arvell Reese is the DROY front-runner

Reese has rapidly separated himself as the clear favorite for the 2026 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Through nine appearances, the former Ohio State star has tallied 68 total tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Arvell Reese was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.



Reese had 12 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFL, and one of his sacks resulted into a fumble (recovery).



Reese has been a menace all season. John Harbaugh's 1st draft pick has delivered great results. pic.twitter.com/ZjEdkhmCP9 — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) November 11, 2026

Furthermore, his rare sideline-to-sideline speed allows defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson to deploy him effectively as an off-ball linebacker and edge blitzer. Opposing coordinators consistently struggle to block his explosive first step on critical third-down passing situations.

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Reese is the leader the NY Giants needed

Beyond his elite statistical production, Reese brings infectious intensity and accountability to New York’s defensive huddle. Veteran teammates frequently praise his tireless film preparation and vocal command of pre-snap defensive adjustments.

Additionally, his emotional energy sparks the entire roster whenever the G-Men face adversity during tight fourth-quarter battles. Establishing a foundational defensive cornerstone gives head coach John Harbaugh a reliable pillar for years to come.

Key takeaways

Jameis Winston praised rookie linebacker Arvell Reese inside the New York Giants locker room.

inside the New York Giants locker room. Jameis Winston compared Arvell Reese’s impact and ceiling to rapper Lil Wayne in 2005 .

. Arvell Reese has recorded 68 total tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.