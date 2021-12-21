Tom Brady has done enough merits to be considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He's the winningest gunslinger to ever do it, and it seems like he could win even more rings before retiring.

That's why it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see many people out there with Brady's championship rings. I mean, he's a popular guy and can order a couple of copies for whoever he wants.

Recently, a 24-year-old man called Scott Spina was brought to justice for trying to make the most of that, impersonating a former New England Patriots player to get and sell false SB rings engraved with Tom Brady's name.

Man Impersonates Patriots Player To Sell Fake SB Rings

(Transcript via TMZ)

"The feds say Spina started cooking up the scheme way back in 2017, when he bought a Super Bowl 51 ring off a Patriots player with at least one bad check, then sold the ring for $63,000 to a California broker specializing in championship rings.

Spina reportedly tried to sell the rings by impersonating the player, identified as J.T. Apparently, the scammer ordered 3 Super Bowl rings for "family and friends" with Brady's name engraved in it:

Prosecutors say Spina not only got the ring off the player but also received other information allowing him to pose as the player, allowing him to purchase similar (but slightly smaller) rings designated for players' families from the company who made the SB rings."

"The feds say Spina pivoted and sold the engraved Brady rings to an auction house for $100k ... and months later one of those rings sold at auction for $337,219. Prosecutors say Spina admitted to defrauding the ring broker by telling him the rings "were ordered for Tom Brady directly ... for select family members" and copped to posing as the former Pats player to buy the engraved rings," continued the report.

Now, the 24-year-old faces up to 92 years in prison after pleading guilty to five felony charges against him including one for mail fraud and aggravated identity theft and three separate counts of wire fraud.