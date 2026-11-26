From Staten Island to global hip-hop stardom, Wu-Tang Clan changed rap history with its unique sound and larger-than-life personalities. Decades later, its iconic lineup still sparks curiosity among fans.

Wu-Tang Clan is bringing its legendary hip-hop sound to Ford Field for the Detroit Lions‘ Thanksgiving matchup against the Chicago Bears, adding a major musical attraction to one of the NFL‘s biggest holiday traditions.

The performance comes at a special moment for the group, following decades of influence and its recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. The Staten Island collective has built its legacy around a distinctive lineup of rappers.

From RZA and Method Man to Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, the members helped transform the band into one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names. Interest in the artists taking the halftime show stage goes beyond their music.

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Who are the members of Wu-Tang Clan?

Wu-Tang Clan has 10 members: RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The hip-hop collective originated in Staten Island, New York.

Wu-Tang Clan during the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

The original lineup consisted of nine rappers who came together under RZA’s creative direction. Each brought a different personality and approach to hip-hop, helping establish the group’s distinctive sound through sharp lyricism, dark production and martial arts-inspired imagery.

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Here is a closer look at the members and their identities:

RZA (Robert Diggs) : The group’s leader, producer and one of its founding architects. He was responsible for much of the production behind Wu-Tang Clan’s early sound.

: The group’s leader, producer and one of its founding architects. He was responsible for much of the production behind Wu-Tang Clan’s early sound. GZA (Gary Grice) : Also known as The Genius, he is recognized for his complex lyrics and storytelling. His solo album Liquid Swords is considered one of the collective’s standout releases.

: Also known as The Genius, he is recognized for his complex lyrics and storytelling. His solo album Liquid Swords is considered one of the collective’s standout releases. Ol’ Dirty Bastard (Russell Jones) : One of the group’s most unconventional voices, known for his unpredictable delivery and distinctive personality. He died in November 2004.

: One of the group’s most unconventional voices, known for his unpredictable delivery and distinctive personality. He died in November 2004. Method Man (Clifford Smith Jr.) : One of Wu-Tang’s most recognizable performers, he also developed a successful solo music and acting career.

: One of Wu-Tang’s most recognizable performers, he also developed a successful solo music and acting career. Raekwon (Corey Woods) : Nicknamed The Chef, he became known for his detailed street narratives and his acclaimed solo album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx….

: Nicknamed The Chef, he became known for his detailed street narratives and his acclaimed solo album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…. Ghostface Killah (Dennis Coles) : Recognized for his vivid storytelling and energetic delivery, he also established an extensive solo career.

: Recognized for his vivid storytelling and energetic delivery, he also established an extensive solo career. Inspectah Deck (Jason Hunter) : A lyricist particularly admired for his intricate verses, including his contribution to the group’s song “Triumph.”

: A lyricist particularly admired for his intricate verses, including his contribution to the group’s song “Triumph.” U-God (Lamont Hawkins) : Known for his deep voice and distinctive delivery, he contributed to the group’s original recordings.

: Known for his deep voice and distinctive delivery, he contributed to the group’s original recordings. Masta Killa (Elgin Turner) : The last of the original nine to become involved in the collective, he is known for his measured flow and thoughtful lyrics.

: The last of the original nine to become involved in the collective, he is known for his measured flow and thoughtful lyrics. Cappadonna (Darryl Hill): Initially an affiliate of the group, he became an official member later in its history and contributed to several of its projects.

How old are the members of Wu-Tang Clan?

The current Wu-Tang Clan members range in age from 55 to 60, while the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard died at 35. As of November 26, 2026, GZA is the oldest living member at 60, while Method Man is the youngest at 55.

Member Date of birth Age RZA July 5, 1969 57 GZA August 22, 1966 60 Method Man March 2, 1971 55 Raekwon January 12, 1970 56 Ghostface Killah May 9, 1970 56 Inspectah Deck July 6, 1970 56 U-God October 11, 1970 56 Masta Killa August 18, 1969 56 Cappadonna September 18, 1969 57

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Ol’ Dirty Bastard died on November 13, 2004, just two days before his 36th birthday. His death marked a major loss for the collective, although his influence remains an important part of its identity.

Why was Wu-Tang Clan chosen for the Lions vs Bears Thanksgiving halftime show?

Wu-Tang Clan was selected for the 2026 Thanksgiving halftime show because of its influence on hip-hop, its connection with Detroit audiences and the group’s longstanding popularity among executive producers Eminem and Paul Rosenberg.

The announcement was made by the Detroit Lions on November 1, confirming that the legendary New York collective would headline the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon during the team’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.

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One of the biggest factors behind the selection was the involvement of Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg. The two are serving as executive producers for the second year of a multi-year partnership with the Lions.

Rosenberg explained the decision by highlighting their personal connection with the group and its popularity among Detroit football fans. “We often like to do things that are both exciting and unexpected. A Wu-Tang Clan Thanksgiving performance in Detroit certainly fits that description!” he said.

He also noted that both he and Eminem had been fans of Wu-Tang Clan since the early 1990s, alongside an entire generation of Detroit football supporters. The timing also makes the performance particularly significant for the collective.

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Key takeaways