A new era is starting with the New Orleans Saints. Every time a team changes their quarterback, changes are expected. This is exactly what they have done by acquiring Derek Carr, but they also secured a former Cowboys to bolster their defensive side.

New Orleans have been characterized as a powerful offense during the Sean Payton–Drew Brees years. However, that changed dramatically since the future Hall-of-Famer quarterback decided to retire.

Defense has been a priority for the franchise, having a veery solid unit for the last few seasons. They recently extended the contract of cornerstone defensive end Cameron Jordan before reaching a deal with the veteran linebacker.

New Orleans Saints Sign Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith was expected to visit New Orleans on Thursday, and it didn’t take him long to find a new franchise. Despite the numbers of the contract haven’t been revealed yet, Jordan Schultz of The Score reported that the player agreed to a deal.

Smith was a second-round pick in 2016, playing five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. His level of play declined in his tenure with the Cowboys, leading to his release in 2021. He had limited playing time with the Green Bay Packers after they picked him up, but he returned to the NFC East quickly.

The linebacker has been a consistent part of the New York Giants for the last two years. Smith recorded 88 tackles with New York in the 13 games he played in the previous season. His role in New Orleans should probably be as a depth piece in their talented defense.